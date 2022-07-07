Maxine's Heavenly Deemed "Best Chocolate Chip Cookie" in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Healthy Snack Awards

Company's Chocolate Chip Crispy Cookie Hailed As A Crave-Worthy Cookie By The Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxine's Heavenly , a fast-growing, Los Angeles-based cookie manufacturer specializing in making homemade-style cookies that are "sweetened by nature," was recently recognized by Good Housekeeping in its 2022 Healthy Snack Awards . The brand, whose aim is to redefine taste standards for natural products, is thrilled to have had its Chocolate Chip crispy cookie win the magazine's "Best Chocolate Chip Cookie" category.

Maxine's Heavenly Chocolate Chip Crispy Cookies.

Like all Maxine's Heavenly products, the crispy Chocolate Chip cookie is made using oat flour and is sweetened using organic coconut sugar—a naturally low glycemic, plant-based sweetener. Using only clean, sustainable, and easily recognizable ingredients like organic coconut nectar, coconut oil, and flaxseeds, this melt-in-your mouth cookie features crisp, buttery-edges, hints of caramel and decadent chocolate while being completely vegan, gluten-free, low glycemic, and free of top allergens for only 150 calories and 10 grams of sugar in every two-cookie serving.

"The chocolate chip cookie is an American staple that is beloved by all, so we are beyond honored and thankful to the team of Registered Dietitians at Good Housekeeping for naming our crispy Chocolate Chip cookie the "Best Chocolate Chip Cookie" in its 2022 Healthy Snack Awards," said Robert Petrarca, co-founder & CEO of Maxine's Heavenly.

"When we first founded Maxine's Heavenly, our goal was to provide consumers with great-tasting, craveable cookies that not only reflected today's food values but that were also wholly inclusive—in both lifestyle and nutrition—and able to be enjoyed by all. We believe that natural, clean-ingredient cookies should taste as good, if not better, than conventional products. We are overjoyed that Good Housekeeping has vouched to the fact that our Chocolate Chip cookie stacks up in both nutrition and taste."

Maxine's Heavenly is definitely a company to watch as it recently reported a four year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 92%. According to recent SPINS data, Maxine's Heavenly leads the category as the third fastest-growing, naturally-positioned cookie brand. Maxine's Heavenly also ranked #28 in the total cookie category, a segment with more than 1000 brands.

Be sure to check out Good Housekeeping's 2022 Healthy Snack Awards to see what Good Housekeeping had to say about Maxine's Heavenly and view the full list of winners.

If you're interested in trying Maxine's Heavenly for yourself, visit www.maxinesheavenly.com before July 15th and enter "BESTCOOKIE15" at checkout to receive 15% off (single-use only). Consumers can learn more about Maxine's Heavenly and its products on its website or by searching 'Maxine's Heavenly' on social media on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

ABOUT MAXINE'S HEAVENLY: Maxine's Heavenly makes delicious, homemade-style cookies that are Sweetened By Nature™. Inspired by mom's beloved cookie recipe, Maxine's Heavenly was born out of a desire to make a cookie you could feel good about eating every day. To learn more, visit www.maxinesheavenly.com .

