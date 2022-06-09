Maxine's Heavenly Enlists CPG Industry Vet Gregory Hall to Lead Natural Sales Efforts

Former Lakanto VP Joins Company's Executive Leadership Team To Facilitate Accelerated Growth In Natural Channel

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxine's Heavenly, a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in making homemade-style cookies that are Sweetened By Nature™ has secured Gregory Hall as its Director of Natural Sales, National.

Gregory Hall, Maxine's Heavenly's Director of Natural Sales, National Maxine's Heavenly

Gregory Hall joins the team at Maxine's Heavenly after having served as the VP of Sales for monk fruit sweetener brand, Lakanto, and after holding the same leadership position at Otto Natural's, a cassava flour brand. This hire further illustrates the brand's efforts to attract top talent through its brand vision and top of category performance. Mr. Hall's experience scaling Lakanto from a startup to an industry leading brand over only a few years speaks directly to Maxine's Heavenly's continued growth objectives in the snacking category.

In a recent analysis of retail scans collected by data technology company SPINS, Maxine's Heavenly leads the category as the third fastest-growing, naturally-positioned cookie brand. The brand also ranked #28 in the total cookie category, a segment with more than 1000 brands. With this traction and projected growth for the future, the company is rapidly expanding its pool of talent.

Maxine's Heavenly recently reported a four year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 92%. With category dominance and strong growth behind the brand, the organization has been executing a series of new hires, grabbing tremendous industry talent with dozens of years of combined experience with high profile brands such as Mondelez International and Health-Aide Kombucha.

"As we continue to drive high growth in the natural channel, we recognized the opportunity to provide our customers with a deeper level of experience, knowledge, and strategy to accelerate the growth within the category," said Sam Neumann, Senior Director of National Sales. "After meeting with Greg, we knew he was the right individual to lead this initiative. Greg has an impressive background in scaling high-growth brands and we could not be more excited for him to join the Maxine's Heavenly team."

"It's an exciting time to be joining the company," said Gregory Hall, the cookie manufacturer's new National Director of Natural Sales. "Maxine's Heavenly displays the kind of forward momentum, innovative-thinking, and inclusivity that professionals want to be a part of. I am proud to join this team and am looking forward to our exponential growth in the years ahead."

Maxine's Heavenly looks to continue its fast-paced growth trajectory by continuing to produce originative, homestyle, packaged cookies with a freshly-baked taste and by continuing to hire top talent from within the consumer packaged goods industry. For more information about Maxine's Heavenly, please visit www.MaxinesHeavenly.com.

ABOUT MAXINE'S HEAVENLY: Maxine's Heavenly makes delicious, homemade-style cookies that are Sweetened By Nature™. Inspired by mom's beloved cookie recipe, Maxine's Heavenly was born out of a desire to make a cookie you could feel good about eating every day. To learn more, visit maxinesheavenly.com.

