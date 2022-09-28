Maxine's Heavenly Named in Progressive Grocer's Annual Editor's Picks of Best New Products

Brand's Award-Winning Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookie Listed as New Product Worthy of Retailer and Consumer Attention

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxine's Heavenly , the manufacturer of delicious, homemade-style cookies that are "Sweetened by Nature," today announces its inclusion as a Best New Product in Progressive Grocer's 2022 Editors' Picks 'worthy of retailer and consumer attention.'

Maxine's Heavenly Chocolate Chip Crispy Cookie Robert Petrarca, Co-Founder & CEO, Maxine's Heavenly

The company's Chocolate Chip Crispy Cookie, which was also recently named 'Best Chocolate Chip Cookie' in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Healthy Snack Awards, was said by Progressive Grocer to have "a homemade, freshly baked taste evoking the decadence of conventional cookies, but made with clean ingredients that consumers can feel good about eating."

Maxine's Heavenly was one of 82 products selected out of 200 submissions. Progressive Grocer evaluated the products "according to innovation, functionality, value and packaging design."

"We are ecstatic to be included in Progressive Grocer's annual Editors' Picks," said Robert Petrarca, co-founder and CEO of Maxine's Heavenly. "Since our inception, we've worked hard to create a truly special product. Progressive Grocer's acknowledgement of our commitment to taste, clean ingredients, and sustainability is confirmation that we've succeeded in our mission to make tremendous, taste-first food experiences from shockingly simple ingredients."

Maxine's Heavenly's Chocolate Chip Crispy Cookies are sold at mainstream and natural grocers nationwide, as well as on Amazon and through the company's website. Each 6.3-ounce box is available for an MSRP of $6.99. For more information about Maxine's Heavenly, please visit www.maxinesheavenly.com .

ABOUT MAXINE'S HEAVENLY:

Maxine's Heavenly makes delicious, homemade-style cookies that are Sweetened By Nature™. Inspired by mom's beloved cookie recipe, Maxine's Heavenly was born out of a desire to make a cookie you could feel good about eating every day. To learn more, visit maxinesheavenly.com .

