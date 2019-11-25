MAXIS GBN selects INTERVENT International as new global wellness partner

MAXIS GBN has partnered with INTERVENT to enhance its global solutions for the prevention and management of multiple chronic diseases, disability condition management, maternity care and other health-related medical cost-drivers. As part of the collaboration, multinational employers working with MAXIS GBN can take advantage of a unique set of comprehensive behavior change and population health management education programs that can be rolled out globally. INTERVENT is one of the preferred third-party suppliers that make up MAXIS' Global Wellness solution.

Founded in 1997, US-based INTERVENT is a physician-led, behavior change and population health management company. The firm develops, licenses and provides evidence-based, technology-enabled, data-driven programs for the prevention and management of multiple chronic diseases, helping employers address their medical insurance cost-drivers. Its live one-on-one digital coaching solution has served large multinationals on multiple continents and in multiple languages.

The firm's overriding focus is to improve individual and population-based measures of health while simultaneously reducing healthcare costs, minimizing disability, optimizing wellbeing and enhancing productivity. INTERVENT's programs have featured in numerous studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, including randomized and independently-conducted clinical trials.

INTERVENT's participant-facing online application provides four solutions as part of a single, integrated platform. Through the new suite of services, MAXIS GBN's clients may choose any or all of the wellness solutions.

General wellness, including lifestyle management (e.g., regular exercise/physical activity, correct nutrition, weight management and tobacco cessation) and chronic condition management.

Maternity lifestyle management.

Disability condition management to facilitate a faster return-to-work.

Mental health, with a focus on stress management, resiliency and wellbeing.

Dr. Neil Gordon, CEO of INTERVENT International, said: "The high world-wide prevalence of potentially preventable lifestyle-related chronic diseases and the rising cost of healthcare, provide a sense of urgency for finding innovative behavior change and population health management solutions for multinational employers. We are extremely excited about teaming up with MAXIS GBN to leverage our respective best-in-class capabilities to drive positive health behavior change and reduce chronic disease risk in an unprecedented manner on a global scale."

Dr. Leena Johns, Head of Health and Wellness at MAXIS GBN, said: "Together with INTERVENT and our other MAXIS Global Wellness partners, we believe MAXIS GBN has developed something truly unique in the market. Our health and wellness reporting acts as a "diagnostic" tool to help multinationals understand and manage their medical spend. And, by partnering with these best-in-class wellness technology vendors we can now also provide a prescriptive solution to the medical conditions that are affecting their employees. We are delighted to be working with INTERVENT, a business that can scale the globe with us and offer our clients truly global wellness solutions."

ENDS

This document has been prepared by MAXIS GBN and is for informational purposes only – it does not constitute advice. MAXIS GBN has made every effort to ensure that the information contained in this document has been obtained from reliable sources but cannot guarantee accuracy or completeness. The information contained in this document may be subject to change at any time without notice. Any reliance you place on this information is therefore strictly at your own risk.

About MAXIS GBN

MAXIS Global Benefits Network (MAXIS GBN), co-founded by MetLife and AXA in 1998 is one of the leading international employee benefits networks providing global service capabilities and delivering world-class employee benefits perspectives and solutions to clients in over 120 markets around the world. In February 2016, MetLife and AXA further strengthened their relationship by combining all of its MAXIS GBN existing operations under a joint venture company. This transformation helps leverage the existing strength of the network and its two parent companies while further enhancing the client experience, focusing on product innovation and providing data analytics. For more information, please visit www.maxis-gbn.com

The MAXIS Global Benefits Network ("Network") is a network of locally licensed MAXIS member insurance companies ("Members") founded by AXA France Vie, Paris, France (AXA) and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, New York, NY (MLIC). MAXIS GBN, registered with ORIAS under number 16000513, and with its registered office at 313, Terrasses de l'Arche – 92 727 Nanterre Cedex, France, is an insurance and reinsurance intermediary that promotes the Network. MAXIS GBN is jointly owned by affiliates of AXA and MLIC and does not issue policies or provide insurance; such activities are carried out by the Members. MAXIS GBN operates in the UK through UK establishment with its registered address at 1st Floor, The Monument Building, 11 Monument Street, London EC3R 8AF, Establishment Number BR018216 and in other European countries on a services basis. MAXIS GBN operates in the U.S. through MetLife Insurance Brokerage, Inc., with its address at 1095 Avenue of the Americas, NY, NY, 10036, a NY licensed insurance broker. MLIC is the only Member licensed to transact insurance business in NY. The other Members are not licensed or authorised to do business in NY and the policies and contracts they issue have not been approved by the NY Superintendent of Financial Services, are not protected by the NY state guaranty fund, and are not subject to all of the laws of NY.

About INTERVENT

Founded in 1997, INTERVENT International is a physician-led, global, technology-driven behavior change and population health management company. INTERVENT develops, licenses and provides evidence-based, technology-enabled, data-driven programs for the prevention and management of multiple chronic diseases and cost-drivers. The primary purpose of INTERVENT's programs is to improve individual and population-based measures of health while simultaneously reducing healthcare costs, minimizing disability, optimizing well-being and enhancing productivity. INTERVENT's programs have been proven effective in more than 100 published scientific abstracts and manuscripts, including randomized and independently-conducted clinical trials published in prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journals. For more information, visit www.INTERVENThealth.com or email info@myINTERVENT.com.

SOURCE INTERVENT International

Related Links

https://www.interventhealth.com/

