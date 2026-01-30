MAXISIQ Awarded Position on Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXISIQ is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

About MAXISIQ

MAXISIQ is a technology company that provides cutting-edge support to both federal government clients and commercial companies in global communications, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital engineering. With a strong focus on mission success, MAXISIQ delivers transformative technology solutions that drive real impact and competitive advantage. As clients look for smarter, faster, and more resilient systems, MAXISIQ continues to be a trusted partner—engineering superiority for today and shaping what's next.

Media Contact:

Cara Crosby

(877) 621-1818 ext. 7

[email protected]

SOURCE MAXISIQ