MaxKare Launches Black Friday AE2 Event on Walmart with Up to 73% Off Heated Blankets and Pads as Winter Heating Costs Climb 17%
Nov 25, 2025, 07:05 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxKare, a leading brand in home wellness and heat-therapy solutions, today announced the start of its AE2 Black Friday event on Walmart.com, running November 25–30, 2025. Following the strong performance of its AE1 campaign earlier this month, the AE2 promotion delivers deeper discounts across MaxKare's best-selling heating pads, electric throw blankets, and collapsible heated foot spa.
With the U.S. Energy Information Administration projecting a 17% increase in average residential heating costs this winter and Google Trends showing more than 60% year-over-year growth in searches for "heated blanket" and "heating pad" in November 2025, consumer demand for personal warming solutions has surged—both as practical holiday gifts and as energy-efficient alternatives to whole-home heating.
Top AE2 Black Friday Deals on Walmart.com
- MaxKare 24"×33" Heating Pad (Green) – $18.99 (73% off; was $69.99) | 4.6 (11,140+ reviews)
https://www.walmart.com/ip/323735811
Full back, neck, and chest coverage for comprehensive heat therapy
ETL-certified with 2-hour auto shut-off
4 heat levels
Button controller for easy operation
Large ergonomic design suitable for both men and women
- MaxKare 24"×33" Soft Heating Pad (Navy Blue) – $18.99 (73% off; was $69.99) | 4.6 (11,140+ reviews)
https://www.walmart.com/ip/371952258
Available in 3 colors: green, navy blue, purple
Ultra-soft flannel material; fast heating in seconds
4 adjustable heat settings and 2-hour auto-off
Ergonomic wrap design ideal for neck and shoulder relief
- MaxKare Heating Blanket (Grey/Red) – $18.99 (73% off; was $69.99) | 4.6 (11,140+ reviews)
https://www.walmart.com/ip/871061909
Available in grey and red
Soft flannel fabric with consistent heat distribution
4 temperature levels; overheat protection
Machine washable; ideal for stress and muscle tension relief
- MaxKare 50"×60" Electric Throw Blanket – $24.69 (53% off | 4.4 (8,411 reviews)
https://www.walmart.com/ip/615892267
50"×60" full-coverage size
Silky flannel + sherpa shu velveteen
1–5 hour adjustable timer, 6 heating level
ETL-certified and machine washable
- MaxKare Collapsible Heated Foot Spa (Green) – $32.99 (67% off; was $99.99) | 4.5
https://www.walmart.com/ip/690835689
Available in 3 colors: green, black, white
Bubble heating and intelligent temperature control
10 to 60 Minute Shut-off Timer
Includes Multi nubs and triple massage roller
Easy-to-use controls; Foldable for storage; Effortless draining
- MaxKare Foot Spa Bath Massager (Green) – $28.99 (65% off; was $81.99) | 4.3 | 1,956 reviews
https://www.walmart.com/ip/899391275
Available in 3 colors: green, blue, black
Digital temperature control: 95–118°F
Heat, bubbles, and vibration functions
16 detachable mini massage rollers for deep relaxation
2 bubble outlets for soothing bubbles & faster heating
Built-in material box for salts, oils, or spa milk
- MaxKare Collapsible Foot Spa Bath Massager (Green) – $35.99 (64% off; was $99.99)
https://www.walmart.com/ip/16169904637
Available in 3 colors: grey, pink, black
Collapsible design — folds to 7" for easy storage
6 large massage rollers + massage nodes for targeted relief
Heat, bubbles, and vibration functions
Digital temperature control: 95–118°F
All featured products include multiple heat settings, automatic shut-off timers, machine-washable materials, and ETL-certified safety where applicable.
Brand Statement
"As energy costs rise and consumers look for practical, thoughtful gifts, heat-therapy items have become a top choice for families, remote workers, and anyone prioritizing comfort this winter," said Lendy, spokesperson for MaxKare. "The AE2 event builds on our successful AE1 results, making these highly rated wellness solutions even more accessible during the peak holiday shopping period."
Availability
The MaxKare AE2 Black Friday promotion runs exclusively on Walmart.com from November 25–30, 2025, while supplies last.
About MaxKare
MaxKare specializes in accessible home comfort and wellness products, including heating pads, electric blankets, massage devices, and foot spas. Serving millions of U.S. households through major retail partners, the brand is known for its commitment to safety, durability, and user-focused design.
SOURCE Maxkare
