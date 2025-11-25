MaxKare Launches Black Friday AE2 Event on Walmart with Up to 73% Off Heated Blankets and Pads as Winter Heating Costs Climb 17%

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxKare, a leading brand in home wellness and heat-therapy solutions, today announced the start of its AE2 Black Friday event on Walmart.com, running November 25–30, 2025. Following the strong performance of its AE1 campaign earlier this month, the AE2 promotion delivers deeper discounts across MaxKare's best-selling heating pads, electric throw blankets, and collapsible heated foot spa.

MaxKare Walmart Black Friday Heating Blanket Heating Pad Gift Idea Christmas .jpg

With the U.S. Energy Information Administration projecting a 17% increase in average residential heating costs this winter and Google Trends showing more than 60% year-over-year growth in searches for "heated blanket" and "heating pad" in November 2025, consumer demand for personal warming solutions has surged—both as practical holiday gifts and as energy-efficient alternatives to whole-home heating.

Top AE2 Black Friday Deals on Walmart.com

Full back, neck, and chest coverage for comprehensive heat therapy

ETL-certified with 2-hour auto shut-off

4 heat levels

Button controller for easy operation

Large ergonomic design suitable for both men and women

Available in 3 colors: green, navy blue, purple

Ultra-soft flannel material; fast heating in seconds

4 adjustable heat settings and 2-hour auto-off

Ergonomic wrap design ideal for neck and shoulder relief

Available in grey and red

Soft flannel fabric with consistent heat distribution

4 temperature levels; overheat protection

Machine washable; ideal for stress and muscle tension relief

50"×60" full-coverage size

Silky flannel + sherpa shu velveteen

1–5 hour adjustable timer, 6 heating level

ETL-certified and machine washable

Available in 3 colors: green, black, white

Bubble heating and intelligent temperature control

10 to 60 Minute Shut-off Timer

Includes Multi nubs and triple massage roller

Easy-to-use controls; Foldable for storage; Effortless draining

Available in 3 colors: green, blue, black

Digital temperature control: 95–118°F

Heat, bubbles, and vibration functions

16 detachable mini massage rollers for deep relaxation

2 bubble outlets for soothing bubbles & faster heating

Built-in material box for salts, oils, or spa milk

Available in 3 colors: grey, pink, black

Collapsible design — folds to 7" for easy storage

6 large massage rollers + massage nodes for targeted relief

Heat, bubbles, and vibration functions

Digital temperature control: 95–118°F

All featured products include multiple heat settings, automatic shut-off timers, machine-washable materials, and ETL-certified safety where applicable.

Brand Statement

"As energy costs rise and consumers look for practical, thoughtful gifts, heat-therapy items have become a top choice for families, remote workers, and anyone prioritizing comfort this winter," said Lendy, spokesperson for MaxKare. "The AE2 event builds on our successful AE1 results, making these highly rated wellness solutions even more accessible during the peak holiday shopping period."

Availability

The MaxKare AE2 Black Friday promotion runs exclusively on Walmart.com from November 25–30, 2025, while supplies last.

About MaxKare

MaxKare specializes in accessible home comfort and wellness products, including heating pads, electric blankets, massage devices, and foot spas. Serving millions of U.S. households through major retail partners, the brand is known for its commitment to safety, durability, and user-focused design.

SOURCE Maxkare