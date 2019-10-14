MaxLite Announces Partnership With SnapCount® For Integration Into SnapSource™

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapCount, the widely used retrofit software from StreamLinx, has announced a partnership with MaxLite to feature MaxLite's lighting products in an exclusive solution repository within SnapCount, called SnapSource. As a manufacturer partner within the SnapSource Product Hub, MaxLite will receive enhanced product visibility within the SnapCount platform during the user's solution selection process, and receive crucial insights into trends and usage of their products within SnapCount.

The SnapSource Product Hub enables lighting manufacturers to populate a central catalog of their products and solutions so that they are instantly available within SnapCount project quotations, a market representing thousands of lighting retrofit professionals who collectively quoted more than $3 Billion in lighting retrofit projects in 2018 and are projected to top $7 Billion this year. Once a quotation is set, SnapCount users can obtain direct pricing from a market partner (Manufacturer, Distributor or Agent) and then order the products through SnapSource from their supplier to fulfill their project requirements.

"Manufacturers whose products are digitally available to me get 90% of my business," said Tim Donovan, founder and resident of Donovan Energy, an avid SnapCount user. "SnapSource is a game changer for my business and a boon to participating manufacturers." Of the partnership, StreamLinx COO Jeff Seifert stated, "MaxLite is an innovative and well-respected lighting manufacturer that has a large following in the ESCO and retrofit community. We look forward to providing our customers more seamless and instantaneous access to their expansive product line."

Stephen Mitchell, MaxLite Vice President of ESCO and National Accounts, said of the partnership, "Partnering with SnapCount as a manufacturer in SnapSource will provide unparalleled advantages for us in the retrofit industry. Not only does this partnership provide prominence of our products within the SnapCount platform, but it also delivers a dashboard loaded with data and trends that are invaluable as we can see exactly what is being specified in the field by SnapCount users and forecast accordingly. We look forward to seeing increased use of our lighting products as a SnapSource partner."

About SnapCount: SnapCount, powered by StreamLinx, was purpose-built to solve the frustrations ESCOs and retrofit professionals face in their energy retrofit operations and help them win more projects at a lower cost. This automated, integrated software solution runs readily on mobile platforms (IOS, Android, and Microsoft Surface) and in the cloud. With SnapCount, customers will replace inefficient handwritten notes on legal pads with tablets and smartphones; they'll replace post-audit transcription with seamless precision; and replace the labor-intensive rebate process with streamlined digital incentive and rebate calculation. With the launch of the SnapSource Product Hub, SnapCount users no longer have to maintain a catalog of constantly changing lighting products as manufacturer partners provide a constantly updated database of lighting products. Learn more at www.streamlinx.com

About MaxLite: MaxLite has been committed to providing energy-efficient lighting products since 1993. One of the first movers into LED technology in the industry, MaxLite offers an extensive line of quality, certified indoor and outdoor LED lamps and luminaires. A five-time recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its industry leadership, MaxLite continues to be at the forefront of energy-efficient technologies through the innovative research and development capabilities of its teams and facilities in New Jersey, Indiana and California. Learn more at www.maxlite.com.

