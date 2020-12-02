MaxMyInterest Appoints Jill Denham to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxMyInterest ("Max") — an intelligent cash management and optimization platform for individual investors and financial advisors — today announced that Jill Denham, a veteran banking executive and financial technology investor, has been named to the company's Advisory Board.

Denham is currently the President and Founder of Authentum Partners Ltd., which invests in and advises fintech startups and growth companies. She began her career as an investment banker at CIBC and gained more than 20 years of experience working as an executive at the firm's Canadian and European offices, including leading CIBC's private equity business and retail bank.

"I see the MaxMyInterest team as true fintech innovators, dedicated to helping clients get the highest interest rates on insured deposits," said Denham. "Their platform is notable in the manner in which the relationships they build between banks, depositors, and their financial advisors make all parties better off, and I'm excited to join and bring my expertise to their Advisory Board."

Denham currently chairs the board of Morneau Shepell, the global leader in wellness and employee-assistance programs, and Munich Reinsurance Canada. She is also the Lead Director at Canaccord Genuity and is currently on the board of Kinaxis (a world leader in supply chain software), CP Rail, and Exiger (a global governance, risk, and compliance business). Denham was previously a board member of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Markit, and National Bank.

Max's Advisory Board provides strategic counsel to the company, and is comprised of experts in finance, business strategy, information technology and security, and law. Max's existing Advisory Board members include:

Professor Jan Rivkin , C. Roland Christensen Professor of Business Administration, Senior Associate Dean for Research, and Chair of the MBA program at Harvard Business School ;

, C. Roland Christensen Professor of Business Administration, Senior Associate Dean for Research, and Chair of the MBA program at ; Dr. Gary McGraw , former vice president of security technology at Synopsys;

, former vice president of security technology at Synopsys; Andrew Klaber , Founder and CEO of Bedford Ridge Capital; and

, Founder and CEO of Bedford Ridge Capital; and Andrew Hecht , an entrepreneur and corporate attorney who serves as outside general counsel to Max.

"We look forward to having Jill join our impressive group of Advisory Board members and benefiting from the strategic counsel she brings from her considerable experience in retail and digital banking and asset management," said MaxMyInterest Founder and CEO Gary Zimmerman. "Her deep understanding of banking, technology, governance, and risk will help us continue to innovate as we seek to better serve our clients and the increasing number of banks and wealth management firms participating in the Max network."

About MaxMyInterest

MaxMyInterest ("Max"), a service of Six Trees Capital LLC, offers cash management solutions for individuals and financial advisors that enable individuals to earn dramatically higher yields on cash. Max automatically works to help ensure deposits earn the highest yield possible while remaining FDIC-insured. Today, Max members can earn up to 0.80% on FDIC-insured cash, compared to the national savings average of 0.05%. Max also helps banks attract direct customer relationships and deposits without advertising or referral fees. Learn more about Max's solutions for self-directed investors at MaxMyInterest.com , for financial advisors at MaxForAdvisors.com , and for banks at MaxForBanks.com .

