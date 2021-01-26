MaxMyInterest Integrates with Redtail Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxMyInterest ("Max"), a provider of innovative cash management solutions for financial advisors and their clients, today announced an integration with Redtail Technology ("Redtail"), a leader in client relationship management (CRM) solutions for the financial advice industry. The Max For Advisors integration will enable advisors to deliver above-market interest rates to their clients, free from any conflicts of interest.

As a result of the integration, advisors and client service teams who use Redtail's CRM now have a one-click way to kick off the onboarding process to help their clients earn preferred rates of up to 0.75% APY on same-day liquid, FDIC-insured deposits.

"We are excited to bring our cash management solution to Redtail users and honored to work with a company whose dedication to innovation in the advisor community matches our own," said Michael Halloran, Head of Partnerships and Business Development for Max. "Max provides advisors with a quantifiable value add by providing the ability to offer a high-yield solution for a typically overlooked and under-earning asset class. By integrating with Redtail, we are excited to help even more advisors grow their AUM, while their clients earn the highest yields in the market."

Max offers a fiduciary-oriented solution that helps advisors' clients earn more on their cash, even as rates change, by automatically moving funds to the highest yielding FDIC-insured bank accounts. Max also helps advisors gain visibility into held-away cash, enabling them to provide more holistic advice while growing their business. With Max, all cash is held directly by the client, in their own bank accounts, making Max one of the simplest, safest, highest-yielding, and easiest-to-explain solutions for client cash.

"As we watched the Max platform grow, we saw the trend of client cash becoming more important for advisors," said Brian McLaughlin, CEO of Redtail. "We're glad to offer our users another way to automate workflows and help manage their practice better while delivering an innovative solution to help clients earn more automatically through our integration with Max."

ABOUT MAXMYINTEREST

MaxMyInterest ("Max"), a service of Six Trees Capital LLC, offers cash management solutions for individuals and financial advisors that enable individual investors to earn dramatically higher yields on cash while empowering financial advisors to provide more holistic advice. Max automatically works to help ensure deposits earn the highest yield possible while remaining FDIC-insured. Today, Max members can earn up to 0.75% APY on same-day liquid, FDIC-insured cash, compared to the national savings average of 0.05%. Learn more about Max's solutions for financial advisors at MaxForAdvisors.com and self-directed clients at MaxMyInterest.com.

ABOUT REDTAIL TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 2003, Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), compliant text messaging solutions (Redtail Speak), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the financial services industry. The company is dedicated to helping advisors efficiently grow their firms by providing them with the core technologies that drive their day-to-day operations, offering low cost and easy to implement applications and integrating with many of the industry's most widely used applications. As a pioneer in the financial technology industry, Redtail is committed to providing advisors exceptional customer service and strives to

contribute in meaningful ways to its local communities in California, Arizona, and Georgia. For more information, visit redtailtechnology.com.

