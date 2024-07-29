MAXN Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) between November 15, 2023 and May 29, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 26, 2024.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Maxeon class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=26780 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected].

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maxeon relied on the exclusive sales of certain products to SunPower Corp.; (2) following the termination of the Master Supply Agreement, a supply agreement between Maxeon and SunPower, Maxeon was unable to "aggressively ramp sales"; (3) as a result, revenue substantially declined; (4) as a result, Maxeon suffered a "serious cash flow" crisis; and as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Maxeon's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is August 26, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/case/maxeon-solar-technologies-ltd/

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

