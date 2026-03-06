Maxon and Tencent Cloud Partner to push 3D boundaries with Artist First Generative AI

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, announced its partnership with Maxon, a leading provider of professional software solutions for 3D design, motion graphics, and visual effects, among other creative applications. This partnership introduces powerful generative AI capabilities designed to augment the creative process, putting the artist firmly in the driver's seat.

Founded in Germany and now contributing to creative communities worldwide, Maxon is recognized for delivering powerful yet approachable tools that help creators across industries. Through its partnership with Tencent Cloud, the company is integrating Tencent HY 3D Global into its Oscar-winning Cinema 4D tool on iPad and desktop, bringing scalable generative AI directly into the workflows of millions of creators around the globe. Powered by Tencent's self-developed generative AI model, Tencent HY 3D Global offers API-based services for high quality 3D model generation and processing. With this integration, Cinema 4D — already established as a leading solution for 3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering — gains new AI-driven capabilities that enhance speed, reliability, and creative flexibility. Cinema 4D's new feature is expected to be available in late 2026.

This partnership comes at a pivotal moment, as the artistic community is raising concerns that AI could undermine human creativity, replace jobs, or rely on models trained without clear ethical standards. Tencent Cloud and Maxon are responding to these concerns with transparency and a creator-first approach, ensuring that artists remain firmly in control. At MWC, Tencent Cloud presented the first recorded demonstration of the integration, highlighting a workflow where the creator leads every step of the process. In this setup, generative AI functions as a supportive assistant, enhancing efficiency and unlocking new creative possibilities without replacing human ingenuity.

This partnership builds on the long-standing relationship between Tencent and Maxon to introduce new ways for creators to experiment and responsibly enhance their workflows with generative AI. Together, they signal a shared commitment to innovation and a joint effort to shape the future of modern 3D design tools.

Fred Sun, General Manager of Europe, Tencent Cloud International, said, "We are proud to partner with Maxon to bring Tencent HY 3D technology into Cinema 4D. This collaboration underscores our leadership in scalable AI solutions and highlights our commitment to empowering creators with tools that enhance productivity while preserving artistic integrity. We are opening new opportunities across 3D design, character creation, and immersive experiences, demonstrating how innovation can responsibly support the creative community."

David McGavran, CEO of Maxon, said, "This partnership reflects our core values of delighting customers, empowering the artistic community, and fostering curiosity and exploration. That is why we are approaching generative AI thoughtfully. Our commitment remains unchanged: to build tools that amplify human creativity and strengthen the professional workflows our users rely on. By integrating Tencent's HY 3D technology into Cinema 4D, we are providing a tool that streamlines tedious tasks and helps creators move more quickly from concept to execution, while the artist remains fully in control."

Philip Losch, Chief Technology and AI Officer of Maxon, added, "Working closely with Tencent Cloud has given us the agility to experiment and iterate quickly. The collaboration unlocks new levels of scalability and reliability for creators. It ensures generative AI delivers high quality results that expand what artists can achieve, while maintaining the flexibility and precision they expect. This sets the stage for a new era of creative workflows."

###

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Maxon:

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution available on desktop and on the iPad.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927195/Tencent_Cloud_x_Maxon.jpg