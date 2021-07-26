MaxOne Raises $3.5 Million Equity Round from Stadia Ventures, Chris Paul to Lead Digital Transformation in Youth Sports and Usher in a New Era of Coaching

Today's athletes spend 6 hours a day with their eyes on their phones and have come to expect on-demand access to coaching and training, according to Jason Mejeur, founder and CEO of MaxOne. Mejeur, who is a former college and high school basketball coach, saw the opportunity to help coaches and trainers show up on their athletes' phones to inspire them to pick up a ball more often, to educate them, and to become part of their daily lives.

"The opportunity to democratize training in youth sports is a passion for our team. We want to give every kid access to elite training programs regardless of zip code or income bracket," says Mejeur. "Our robust content library, partnerships with leading sensor and motion capture companies, and simple to use content delivery platform are making MaxOne the center of gravity for data aggregation and training in youth sports."

Before Covid-19, digital coaching was still considered a niche market mostly consisting of early adopters, but much like digital tools such as Zoom, MaxOne was thrust into the mass markets and now has become synonymous with the acronym 'DCP' (Digital Coaching Platform).

"As we ran CP3 Academy through the pandemic, we were running 5-6 different tools to stay in touch with our athletes and help them train from home," says CJ Paul, Director of CP3 Academy and Manager CP3 Investment Group. "When we saw MaxOne we were floored with how comprehensive the platform was and knew that not only did we need it, but that 1000's of other organizations will need it as they transform into the new normal of hybrid training - both in-person and at home in combination."

Amidst their rise in 2020, they signed partnerships with NBC Sports Company, Sports Engine, CoachUp, and Upward Sports. More recently they have added Aces Nation, Basketball Training Systems, DNA Soccer Labs, Basketball Ireland, Jr. Reign Hockey, and Own It Coaching.

The company started with a handful of high school basketball customers in 2016 and now serves over 700,000 coaches, athletes, and parents worldwide in 26 different sports. The mission of MaxOne is to help every coach anywhere fulfill their mission of inspiring young adults to become Champions for Life.

