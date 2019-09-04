Maxonrow Presented MAX-Wallet at Event in New York City

The presentation gave greater insight into Blockchain Technology and the MAX-Wallet , a native wallet connecting to the Maxonrow mainchain, embedded with advanced, mandatory KYC catering to governments and enterprises worldwide.

The MAX-Wallet rollout will cover both Android and iOS mobile operating systems and will be one of the first fully-compliant KYC integrated wallets for enterprises to manage and issue digital assets.

"MAX-Wallet enables enterprises to fractionalize ownership of real estate and other assets, which was previously challenging from a regulatory standpoint because there was no blockchain natively integrated with KYC/AML systems," said Homeier.

Attendees were eager to join Maxonrow's newly inaugurated Community Leader Program and were asking about the next steps of the #MaxonWorld Tour.

"We have been traveling all over the world presenting Maxonworld. I want to thank all of you for coming, and also offer you an opportunity to keep the conversation going by downloading the MAX-Wallet starting September 1st, or by joining our Community Leader Program." said Cordon.

Overall, the event was a great success that the Maxonrow team is planning to replicate in its upcoming meetups in Paris, London and Bangkok.

About Maxonrow

Established in 2018, Maxonrow is the first network in the world that will connect societies, governments, and businesses with the digital economy through blockchain technology. Maxonrow's core Blockchain is a mainchain with mandatory KYC verification which is integrated across all products. Our unique approach allows decentralized assets to be exchanged without sacrificing regulatory oversight. Maxonrow's mainchain is powered by a high-throughput transactional chain, transparent and predictable transaction fee structure, user issued tokens, and a secure validator management system. Whether you are an individual, a small business, a financial institution, an NGO or a government, Maxonrow can help you achieve your goals through innovative blockchain technology solutions.

