Maxor Announces New Office Openings in Phoenix and Pittsburgh

"Pittsburgh is a nationally recognized center of healthcare innovation and with our growing employee base there, I am proud to officially bring the Maxor organization into the Pittsburgh community. The Pittsburgh region was a natural expansion area for us given its great culture, outstanding universities and healthcare-related talent pools," says Michael Einodshofer, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Maxor.

Maxor's Pittsburgh office will support Maxor's clinical, analytics, finance, network management, and rebate functions. The company held a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on July 25, with local press and its executive leaders in attendance to officially mark the start of operations in Pittsburgh.

Mike Ellis, Maxor's Chief Executive Officer, states, "We are very fortunate to be growing at such a rapid pace. The Pittsburgh and Phoenix office openings are a symbol our progress and growth as a company and a testament to our ability to adapt and scale quickly to our client and employee needs."

The Phoenix office, which opened at the beginning of the month, is the third customer care call center for MaxorPlus' Pharmacy Management (PBM) clients. MaxorPlus is currently hiring for multiple positions at the facility to continue its legacy of award-winning customer service and culture of innovation.

"We are very excited to expand our national footprint to Phoenix," says Jen Gallego, President of MaxorPlus. "Our client base is nationwide and this new office will provide more coverage and reach to meet our customers' needs while continuing to provide the outstanding customer service that Maxor is known for."

About Maxor

At Maxor, we're transforming the pharmacy industry to create healthier lives through purposeful engagement across Pharmacy Benefit Management, Pharmacy Management, Specialty Pharmacy, 340B, Rebate and Formulary Management, and Pharmacies. We put people first and are committed to providing outstanding service across all aspects of our business. Our goal is to create flexible and innovative solutions filled with inspired possibilities. Maxor National Pharmacy Services. Driving Transformation Together. More information on Maxor can be found by visiting www.maxor.com.

SOURCE Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC

Related Links

http://www.maxor.com

