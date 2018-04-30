Maxor partners with Relay Network to launch myMaxorLink - a first-of-its-kind member engagement solution for the PBM industry

Powered through Maxor Analytics and Relay Network's member engagement technology, myMaxorLink delivers timely, relevant, and actionable information directly to a consumer's mobile device, where they can view it in a HIPAA-compliant, personalized text message format. A first-of-its-kind in the PBM industry, myMaxorLink is redefining how members interact with their pharmacy benefit provider, and how Maxor Specialty engages specialty pharmacy patients.

"We are thrilled to introduce another program that allows our members to get more value from their pharmacy benefit and from the medications they rely on," said Mike Einodshofer, Chief Innovation Officer, Maxor. "Our ability to now easily engage members through their mobile device and provide clear recommendations, tailored specifically for them, is a dramatic leap forward in getting patients the information they need to make the best choices within their pharmacy benefit."

"Maxor shares our vision that the customer experience should be effortless," said Matt Gillin, co-founder and CEO of Relay. "We are excited to partner with a company that is addressing the patient engagement challenge in such a forward-thinking way. We can't wait to see this innovative solution bring new value to the PBM space and improve patient outcomes."

About Maxor

Maxor is a market-leading Pharmacy Benefit Manager that offers innovative clinical management, analytics, and member engagement strategies to help clients optimize pharmacy spend and health outcomes. Maxor's PBM platform is complemented by Maxor Pharmacy Management & Consulting Services, a provider of outpatient pharmacy management solutions, and Maxor Specialty, a clinically-driven specialty pharmacy focused on rare and orphan diseases. These capabilities allow Maxor to offer customized solutions to diverse market segments including hospitals and health centers, employers, labor groups, and public entities.

About Relay Network

Relay Network is a mobile engagement automation company that enables businesses to deliver individualized solutions that simplify and improve the customer experience. We give enterprise businesses the power to design, orchestrate, and automate customer engagement so they can scale their customer support efforts and meet rising customer expectations for easy, personalized service. Leading organizations use Relay – a 2017 Gartner Cool Vendor – to create more profitable, lasting customer relationships.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxor-partners-with-relay-network-to-launch-mymaxorlink---a-first-of-its-kind-member-engagement-solution-for-the-pbm-industry-300638987.html

SOURCE Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC

Related Links

http://www.abetterpbm.com

