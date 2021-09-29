Maxor Specialty Selected as Best-in-Class Cystic Fibrosis Pharmacy for Elixir

Maxor Specialty Pharmacy will provide Elixir CF patients with case management and education. Tweet this

Maxor Specialty Pharmacy specializes in CF and is one of four pharmacies in the United States with access to all CF drugs, including Trikafta®. Maxor Specialty Pharmacy will provide Elixir CF patients with case management, education, such as how to clean and maintain their equipment, and fulfill their prescriptions.

"Partnerships between specialty pharmacies and payers are essential for the future of the specialty industry. I'd like to thank the Elixir team for recognizing the value created through our patient care model and for giving Maxor Specialty the opportunity to provide exceptional care to the cystic fibrosis patients within their patient population." said Mike Ellis, R. Ph. Chief Executive Officer at Maxor.



About Maxor Specialty Pharmacy

At Maxor Specialty, we do business a little differently. Our patient outcomes are at the center of all we do, and data helps shape better results for all of us. It's that simple. When we all put our heads together, good things happen. We are positioned to collaborate and work together for a common good, and we believe that we all win when care is the priority. When we do the right thing, use data to everyone's advantage, put the patient at the center of all we do and create a collaborative environment where we can all thrive, good things happen. Maxor Specialty Pharmacy is improving outcomes every day.

