MaxorPlus Implements Innovation's PharmASSIST High-Volume Pharmacy Automation for MXP Mail Order Facility

"As we planned for this mail order technology project, our main goals were to improve our prescription fulfillment quality for patients, achieve quicker turn-around times on our patient orders, and increase operational efficiency," said Steve Smith, R.Ph., executive vice president, MaxorPlus. "Innovation's high-volume technologies were at the head of the pack in various areas including process and logistics efficiency, quality protocols, scalability, and footprint."

The Innovation high-volume system employs PharmASSIST Symphony® for High Volume, an intelligent operations management platform that enables Maxor to perform dynamic prioritization and workload balancing to automatically adjust to changes in demand. The system also comprises two robotic dispensing pods, pneumatic vial/cap delivery, the PharmASSIST RxCollect™ for robotic order collation, a conveying system, and several workstations for manual filling, digital pharmacist verification (PV2), packaging, manifest/sortation, and shipping.

"Maxor went about their search in a pragmatic and intelligent manner, taking advantage of our Pharmacy Intelligence™ service to analyze their data and simulate their process to develop their overall system design. We've worked closely with them throughout their implementation and look forward to a long-term partnership as they grow," said Doyle Jensen, executive vice president, global business development, Innovation.

About MaxorPlus

MaxorPlus is a market-leading Pharmacy Benefit Manager that offers innovative clinical management, analytics, and member engagement strategies to help clients optimize pharmacy spend and health outcomes. Maxor's PBM platform is complemented by Maxor Pharmacy Management & Consulting Services, a provider of outpatient pharmacy management solutions, and Maxor Specialty, a clinically-driven specialty pharmacy focused on rare and orphan diseases. These capabilities allow Maxor to offer customized solutions to diverse market segments including hospitals and health centers, employers, labor groups, and public entities. For more information, visit www.maxorplus.com.

About Innovation

Innovation is the leading provider of Pharmacy Intelligence™ and pharmacy automation to the retail, hospital, government, and mail order pharmacy markets. Our PharmASSIST family of pharmacy automation and process optimization solutions enable all types of pharmacies to increase operational efficiency, enhance patient safety, and provide a higher quality of patient care. For more information, visit www.innovat.com.

