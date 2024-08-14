MaxorPlus wins AZ Central Top Workplace Award for the fourth consecutive year

Employees of the pharmacy benefit management company vote MaxorPlus as a best place to work

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxor National Pharmacy Services ("Maxor") proudly announces that its pharmacy benefit management division, MaxorPlus, has been honored with the Top Workplaces 2024 award by Arizona Top Workplaces for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition is based entirely on employee feedback collected through a third-party survey, which confidentially assesses various aspects of the employee experience, including feelings of respect and support, opportunities for growth, and empowerment to achieve.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the fourth time," said Jen Gallego, President of MaxorPlus. "This award is a testament to the relentless dedication, passion, and commitment of our employees, especially our Arizona leadership team. Their efforts, along with those of our talented and diverse team, drive us to provide exceptional service and value to our clients and members. We take great pride in their contributions, which make MaxorPlus an outstanding place to work and grow."

MaxorPlus is a leader in the PBM industry, providing innovative and customized solutions to employers, hospitals, and government entities. MaxorPlus offers a full spectrum of services, including formulary management, clinical programs, specialty pharmacy, mail order, and network management. By leveraging advanced technology, data analytics, and clinical expertise, MaxorPlus optimizes outcomes and reduces costs for its clients and members.

The AZ Central Top Workplace Award is an annual program that recognizes the best employers in Arizona based on the opinions of their employees. The award is organized by The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, in partnership with Energage, a research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. The award is open to any organization with 50 or more employees in Arizona, and the winners are selected from thousands of nominations.

Maxor is a leading pharmacy care solutions company dedicated to improving patient outcomes and lowering the total cost of care through our clinically integrated set of pharmacy care services. Our teams help optimize the pharmacy experience for patients, our customers, their employees, and members whether it is through our customized pharmacy benefit offerings; providing access to prescription medications and therapies through our home delivery and specialty pharmacies; or delivering clinical and financial value with our end-to-end pharmacy management solutions. With a legacy of exceptional service and deep clinical and pharmacy expertise, Maxor has been a trusted partner enabling pharmacy care since 1926. Learn more at Maxor.com.

