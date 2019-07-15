MaxQ AI Announces Tom Neufelder as Chief Technology Officer

"We are excited to welcome Tom to the company and to have him join the leadership team," said Gene Saragnese, CEO of MaxQ AI. "As a veteran in the healthcare space, Tom's global experience in developing products for some of the largest medical imaging companies, including Philips Imaging and GE Healthcare, will serve MaxQ AI well during a pivotal time in our growth and we will fully leverage his expertise for our customers and partners."

Tom has had over 30 years of technical and engineering experience in leading multi-disciplinary, global product development organizations. The majority of his career has been in the medical device industry with prior experience in the avionics/defense and graphic arts industries.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to join MaxQ AI, and to continue to make a meaningful impact in healthcare," said Tom Neufelder. "Throughout my career, I have been passionate about delivering better healthcare and improved outcomes through innovation, and I am looking forward to pioneering and advancing new AI-powered solutions forward alongside our talented leadership team."

Prior to MaxQ AI, Tom was the Senior Vice President, Innovation Leader at Philips Healthcare with responsibility for leadership of Idea to Market (I2M) function within the Diagnostic Imaging Business Group, which consists of the Magnetic Resonance (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Advanced Molecular Imaging, Diagnostic X-Ray and Imaging Components businesses. Tom also held several other senior leadership roles at Philips, including Vice President, R&D CT/AMI. Before Philips, Tom held senior positions within GE Healthcare, including Vice President, R&D Outpatient Electronic Medical Record (EMR), and Director of Engineering, Invasive Cardiology. Tom has a Master's in Electrical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

About MaxQ AI, Ltd.

MaxQ AI is at the forefront of Medical Diagnostic AI. We are transforming healthcare by empowering physicians to provide 'smarter care' with artificial intelligence (AI) clinical insights. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel and Andover, MA, our team of deep learning and machine vision experts develop innovative software that uses AI to interpret medical images and surrounding patient data. Working with world-class clinical and industry partners, our software enables physicians to make faster, more accurate decisions when diagnosing stroke, brain trauma and other serious conditions. To learn more, visit www.maxq.ai or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Press Contacts:

For MaxQ AI: Travis Small

tsmall@sloweymcmanus.com

SOURCE MaxQ AI, Ltd.