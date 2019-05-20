MaxQ AI Launches ACCIPIO® Ax, Slice-Level Intracranial Hemorrhage (ICH) Detection and Preview in the US and EU, the Latest Enhancement of the ACCIPIO® ICH Platform

"Healthcare today is under a level of pressure that is unprecedented, and medical diagnostic AI solutions that augment the caregiver are poised to drive an evolution that will deliver significant quality, clinical and economic advancement," said Gene Saragnese, CEO of MaxQ AI. "The launch of ACCIPIO Ax is significant as it expands our ACCIPIO ICH Platform . This complete solution is designed to deliver answers – instead of more data and analysis – to physicians while seamlessly integrating into their current workflow. With our unmatched partnerships and completed integration – including with GE , IBM , Samsung and TeraRecon – MaxQ AI is well positioned to rapidly deploy our solutions globally."

With regulatory approvals and an FDA Breakthrough Device designation for ACCIPIO® Dx – MaxQ AI's ACCIPIO suite of software promises to be Seamless from the Start™ with a fully-automated and integrated solution by major OEM CT, PACS and AI ecosystem partners. With the potential for improving detection and workflow for suspected ICH, these solutions are poised to usher in a new era of augmented care by enabling faster and more accurate treatment of patients.

"Each month ACCIPIO® Ix processes nearly one-thousand head CT scans, including upwards of 30 stroke cases per week, at Capital Health," said Ajay Choudhri, M.D., Chairman of the Department of Radiology at Capital Health Hospitals in New Jersey. "With ACCIPIO Ax, we can now benefit from a comprehensive solution for triage through workflow prioritization and slice-level preview of ICH, including the exclusive ACCIPIO Ax SliceMap™, which guides users rapidly to CT images with suspected ICH."

With less money than ever before and a shortage of healthcare providers attempting to serve a growing number of patients, Medical Diagnostic AI solutions have the potential to fill a critical void within the healthcare system. It is projected that there will be 3.4 million stroke victims by 2030, which will cause loss or extreme hardships for patients and their families while generating $240 billion in total direct and indirect costs.1

The ACCIPIO ICH Platform, the complete ICH solution for stroke and head trauma assessment, promises to help address this by greatly increasing intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) detection and reducing missed ICH through near real-time triage, annotation and diagnostic rule-out.

MaxQ AI is demonstrating the full suite of ACCIPIO ICH Platform solutions during the 57th American Society of Neuroradiology (ASNR) Annual Meeting at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston (May 18-23 at Booth #610).

About MaxQ AI, Ltd.

MaxQ AI is at the forefront of Medical Diagnostic AI. We are transforming healthcare by empowering physicians to provide 'smarter care' with artificial intelligence (AI) clinical insights. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel and Andover, MA, our team of deep learning and machine vision experts develop innovative software that uses AI to interpret medical images and surrounding patient data. Working with world-class clinical and industry partners, our software enables physicians to make faster, more accurate decisions when diagnosing stroke, brain trauma and other serious conditions. To learn more, visit www.maxq.ai or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

