MaxQ-AI Receives CE Mark Approval for Accipio™Ix Intracranial Hemorrhage Artificial Intelligence Software Platform

AccipioIx, the first of multiple Accipio versions, is now approved for commercial sale within the European Union. AccipioIx is based on deep learning technologies which automatically analyzes non-contrast head computed tomography (CT) images. The artificial intelligence AccipioIx algorithm is uniquely designed to be highly sensitive to the presence of ICH, identifying and prioritizing patients with ICH for the treating physician. It provides a case-level signal allowing rapid triage and prioritization of patient and can be natively integrated into PACS systems, medical imaging hardware, or healthcare clouds. When minutes count, Accipio makes all the difference.

"We are delighted to receive the CE Mark for AccipioIx, the first of many global regulatory approvals." said Gene Saragnese, Chairman and CEO of MaxQ-AI. "At MaxQ-AI we are developing a suite of advanced clinical decision support and workflow tools for acute healthcare physicians and their patients on a global basis. Designed to provide actionable insights, our platform leverages the power of AI, combined with the skill of the physician, leading to better patient outcomes and improved healthcare economics."

Working with its development and distribution partners, MaxQ-AI is on a mission to empower confident, life-saving decision support through AI-enabled tools at the point of care. The Company recently was the recipient of a Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA to accelerate the development of the Company's intracranial hemorrhage software in the United States and has prior announced strategic partnerships with GE Healthcare, IBM, and Samsung Neurologica.

About MaxQ AI, Ltd.

Formerly known as MedyMatch Technology, MaxQ-AI, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Boston, MA. A leading medical AI company, MaxQ-AI's team of deep learning and machine vision experts, are working with world-class clinical and industry partners to yield unprecedented insights into medical data; empowering physician decision making to improve patient outcomes in acute medical scenarios. To learn more, please visit www.maxq.ai.

