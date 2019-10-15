MaxQ AI's Intracranial Hemorrhage (ICH) Software to be Integrated on Philips' Computed Tomography Systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxQ AI, the industry-leading medical diagnostic AI company, today announced that the company's Accipio intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) and stroke software will be integrated on Philips' computed tomography (CT) systems. The integration of Accipio's AI-powered solutions into Philips CT systems will support the detection of ICH to augment caregivers in identifying and prioritizing patients suffering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, head trauma, and other life-threatening conditions.

MaxQ AI's ACCIPIO® ICH and Stroke Platform utilizes deep learning technologies to analyze medical imaging data such as non-contrast head CT images. The results provide deep clinical insight and actionable data in minutes that will enable physicians across the world to make faster assessments in any location, at any time. Accipio Ix™ enables automatic identification and prioritization of non-contrast head CT images with suspected ICH. Accipio Ax™ provides automatic slice-level annotation of suspected ICH. Both Accipio Ix and Ax are FDA Cleared and CE Approved.

"Designed for seamless integration into Philips CT systems and workflow for the caregiver, our AI-powered medical diagnostic platform – coupled with the vast global offerings from Philips – will bring critical minutes-matter decisions directly to wherever the caregiver needs them most," said Gene Saragnese, CEO of MaxQ AI. "Through this powerful collaboration, we will empower physicians to better identify and prioritize patients with a suspected ICH, which have the potential to save lives, improve the quality of care, and lower healthcare costs."

"We are advancing patient care by co-creating with our customers to bring innovations in CT system design, workflow, radiation dose management, image quality, advanced clinical applications and improved total cost of ownership," said Karim Boussebaa, General Manager, Computed Tomography and Advanced Molecular Imaging at Philips. "As healthcare continues to transform from a volume- to a value-based approach, and the amount of data available for each clinical decision dramatically grows, the integration of MaxQ's Accipio AI-powered solutions with our CT systems supports our ambition to achieve the quadruple aim: improved outcomes, enhanced patient experience, increased staff satisfaction, and lowered cost of care delivery."

The Accipio platform will be available with new Philips CT systems and as an upgrade to previously installed Philips CT systems throughout U.S. and E.U. markets. The first deployments are expected to take place in 2020.

MaxQ AI will be demonstrating the company's full suite of Accipio solutions during the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2019 Annual Meeting in Chicago (Booth 8345 in the North Hall). Accipio will also be on display at the Philips exhibit at Booth 6730.

About MaxQ AI, Ltd.

MaxQ AI is at the forefront of Medical Diagnostic AI. We are transforming healthcare by empowering physicians to provide "smarter care" with artificial intelligence (AI) clinical insights. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel and Andover, MA, USA, our team of deep learning and machine vision experts develop innovative software that uses AI to interpret medical images and surrounding patient data. Working with world-class clinical and industry partners, our software enables physicians to make faster, more accurate decisions when diagnosing stroke, traumatic brain injury and other serious conditions. To learn more, visit www.maxq.ai or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

