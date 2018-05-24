Max's Mom's Creations Releases Their New Collection for the Summer of 2018

ROCKWALL, Texas, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikki Stewart, owner, designer and creator from Max's Mom's Creations, is releasing the brand new Summer Days and Summer Nights Collection. The collection will feature dog carriers and travel accessories in summery turquoise and navy blue for those daytime treks, and in dramatic black and shimmery silver for nighttime excursions. Each product will be individually made by Nikki herself. The collection will be released on June 1.

Max in the Summer Days Carrier with attached travel accessories

Max's Mom's Creations is known for helping pet parents so they can feel comfortable and confident taking their pets along on outings. Several cities now require dogs to be in carriers when riding public transportation, and Nikki has been happy to make it possible for pet parents in those places to take their dogs with them too. This collection will take that to the next level.

For the first time, Nikki has polled her followers (called the MaxPack) and asked them what changes or additions they would like to see to her product line that would make them feel more confident taking their pups along. She has taken their suggestions and created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular dog carriers and travel accessories, and made them even better.

The new Summer Days and Summer Nights Collection is scheduled to go live on June 1 and will be exclusively sold on the website MaxsMomsCreations.com, where the limited products are expected to sell out by the end of the season.

Her collection includes dog carriers, collars, leashes, treat pouches, and waste bag dispensers - to make sure pet parents are prepared for everything. These all coordinate with bow ties, bandanas, and Mommy bracelets - to make sure everyone always looks their best.

As with all of Max's Mom's Creations products, these dog carriers and travel accessories can all be custom tailored so that they fit the pup and fit the pet parent's lifestyle perfectly.

* No two dogs are built the same, so each piece of the collection can be tailored to fit any pup's custom measurements - with no added charge.

* No two dog owners are the same either, so, while the basic carrier will be enough for some, there are many "Add-Ins" and "Add-Ons" to choose from, so that each carrier can be tailored to fit each pet parent's lifestyle and needs.

* Summer Days and Summer Nights Collection items range in price from $8 to $200, so there is something to fit every pet parent's budget too.

"It makes me so happy when I hear back from pet parents who can finally take their pups with them," Nikki said. "Our dogs spend so much of their short lives just waiting for us to come home. Anything I can do to help bring dogs and their parents together for a little more time... that is why I do what I do."

Nikki is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection, inspired by them.

For more information about Summer Days and Summer Nights Collections, or for an interview with Nikki Stewart, please write to MaxsMomsCreations@yahoo.com.

About Max's Mom's Creations

Nikki Stewart started designing dog carriers after she was faced with a very real problem for a lot of pet parents. Her first dog, Max, came into her life, and she didn't want to leave him home all the time, but many places were just not accommodating to a dog on a leash. After many months of creating dog carriers by hand, Nikki's products started gaining notoriety amongst the pet industry.

Related Images

relaxing-in-the-shade.jpg

Relaxing in the Shade

Max in the Summer Days Carrier with attached travel accessories

relaxing-by-the-fountain.jpg

Relaxing by the fountain

Max in the Summer Nights Carrier with attached travel accessories

max-standing-proud-by-day.jpg

Max Standing Proud by Day

Max with the Summer Days Collection Collar and Leash, with the Carrier with attached travel accessories in the background

max-standing-proud-by-night.jpg

Max Standing Proud by Night

Max with the Summer Nights Collection Collar, Silver Bow Tie, and Leash, with the Carrier with attached travel accessories in the background

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxs-moms-creations-releases-their-new-collection-for-the-summer-of-2018-300654581.html

SOURCE Max's Mom's Creations