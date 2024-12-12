MaxScientific Launches Revigorator G5 for Aging & Longevity Optimization

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxScientific Inc., a global leader in the field of aging and longevity intervention, today announced the launch of Revigorator G5, a next-generation nutraceutical that integrates NAD+, senolytics, and autophagy activators.

Revigorator G5 Platinum is a next-gen nutraceutical that integrates NAD+, senolytics, and autophagy activators to help optimize aging and longevity.

"By partnering with leading research institutions around the globe and investing in basic and translational research, we have successfully developed a groundbreaking nutraceutical that targets multiple aging mechanisms at the cellular level," says Brandon West, Senior Product Manager at MaxScientific. "By combining the most advanced aging intervention technologies available, Revigorator G5 delivers the most comprehensive approach for longevity optimization and cellular rejuvenation."

As humans age, they become increasingly susceptible to metabolic dysfunction, mitochondrial impairment, and genomic instability – factors implicated in the development of age-related diseases. These disruptions are largely driven by declining levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a key coenzyme that facilitates DNA repair, cellular energy metabolism, and activation of sirtuins – guardian proteins that protect the genome.

To counteract this decline, Revigorator G5 utilizes Seragon's proprietary NAD+ enhancement technology, the most advanced modality to enhance cellular NAD+ levels. Notably, the proprietary NAD+ precursor used in Revigorator G5 boosts NAD+ levels with more than twice the metabolic efficiency of conventional NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide), making it the best NAD-boosting product on the market.

Another significant factor driving the aging process is the accumulation of senescent cells – disease-promoting cells that no longer proliferate. With age, these dysfunctional cells begin to accumulate in tissues due to stressors such as DNA damage, infection, and oxidative stress. What makes senescent cells so dangerous is that they secrete a milieu of harmful molecules that impair organ function and exacerbate systemic inflammation, a hallmark of aging.

Compounding this issue, aging is further accelerated by the decline of autophagy – the body's mechanism for recycling and discarding dysfunctional cellular components. As autophagy efficiency decreases, cellular homeostasis slowly collapses, leading to toxic protein accumulation and mitochondrial dysfunction, another hallmark of aging.

To target these core biological mechanisms of aging, Revigorator G5 integrates improved senolytics and autophagy activators, engineered to work synergistically with NAD+ enhancement technology.

"Integrating multiple aging intervention technologies into a single product demands an advanced delivery system," says Brandon West. "With Revigorator G5's proprietary ingredient delivery technologies, the active components can reach their intended targets with exceptional precision, ensuring optimal bioavailability and maximum potency at the cellular level."

About MaxScientific

MaxScientific Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global biotechnology company committed to developing transformative solutions for modern healthcare challenges. The team at MaxScientific focuses on addressing unmet needs in medicine by advancing aging intervention technologies and translating next-generation research into reliable, accessible healthcare products. For more information, please visit www.maxsci.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MaxScientific