MAXSIP BECOMES PROUD COMMUNITY PARTNER OF BROOKLYN NETS

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxsip Telecom, a New York based telecommunications company that provides affordable and accessible communications services, has been named an official partner of the Brooklyn Nets. Maxsip Telecom offers mobile and broadband internet access to families on government assistance covered by the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). By joining with the Nets, Maxsip will be able to reach even more qualified recipients through the team's numerous community engagement programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Maxsip to the Brooklyn Nets family," said Catherine Carlson, executive vice president of global partnerships at BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty and Barclays Center. "Maxsip's commitment to bridge the digital divide through free and low-cost internet services aligns with our commitment to better the lives of those in our surrounding communities. We are excited to work with Maxsip to reach even more Brooklynites through our extensive community engagement programs."

As part of the partnership Maxsip Telecom is supporting community engagement events hosted by the Brooklyn Nets across Brooklyn, New York City and beyond. Maxsip will serve as the presenting sponsor of the season of giving holiday event at the Barclays Center which brings holiday cheer to families who may not have the means to celebrate the holiday season. The fun filled day offers families the opportunity to enjoy activities, children's attractions and food in a celebratory environment. The event will also include opportunities for eligible families to register for and immediately receive Maxsip ACP serviced mobile devices including phones and tablets.

In addition to Maxsip's sponsorship of the Nets signature community events throughout the year, Maxsip's unique in-bowl LED signage will be on display for fans and spectators at Barclays Center.

"The Nets are a true community institution, bringing together supporters from across the region and in supporting local programs that reach millions of New Yorkers. We are excited to partner with them to promote the ACP program and help connect more people," said Maxsip Telecom Chief Financial Officer Noah Isaacs.

Throughout the New York metropolitan region, Maxsip Telecom has helped almost 400,000 households connect to internet at no cost to the customer, through the federal government initiative. Users can register online on the company's website, at mobile kiosks and distribution sites throughout the region and approved customers receive their mobile phones and tablets immediately.

The Brooklyn Nets partnership will help the company reach even more eligible recipients throughout the region, by creating greater awareness around the ACP program offering, eligibility, and of course, how user friendly Maxsip Telecom's offerings are.

The partnership marks the second time the telecom provider has partnered with a professional sports team. In 2022, Maxsip joined with the Miami Marlins.

Maxsip Telecom is one of the fastest growing independent Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) providers in the United States. Since the launch the federal government's ACP initiative, Maxsip has helped more than 1.25 million people access the internet, at no cost to the customer, through its mobile phones and tablets, from across all 50 U.S. States as well as Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information or to register for Maxsip Telecom's free internet and devices, visit: https://maxsipconnects.com/ .

BSE Global is the parent company of Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets, the New York Liberty, NBA G League team the Long Island Nets, and NBA 2K League affiliate NetsGC. Through programming, marketing, sales, and operations, BSE Global delivers dynamic content and experiences for fans and audiences.

