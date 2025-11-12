MaxsMaking Inc. Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell, Marking a New Chapter in Global Growth and Innovation

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxsMaking Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMK) ("MaxsMaking" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of customized consumer goods with a focus on advanced technology and innovation, today announced the celebration of its Nasdaq listing with a bell-ringing ceremony held at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on November 5, 2025. The event brought together the Company's executives, employees, and strategic partners to commemorate this milestone, marking MaxsMaking's emergence on the global stage as an innovation-focused manufacturer recognized for its commitment to technology, quality, and sustainability.

During the event, Mr. Xiaozhong Lin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MaxsMaking, expressed his gratitude and vision for the future, stating, "This achievement is not only a recognition of our past efforts but also a springboard toward new opportunities, expanding our horizons, strengthening our potential, and laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth."

With its Nasdaq debut, MaxsMaking is expected to advance its business strategies and deepen innovation throughout its operations. Through proprietary order management technologies, sustainable materials, and efficient production systems, the Company seeks to strengthen its competitiveness in small-batch textile customization. With the rising global consumer demand for personalized and customized products, MaxsMaking aims to leverage its technology and integrated operations to capture new market opportunities and support its long-term growth strategy.

About MaxsMaking Inc.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shanghai, MaxsMaking Inc. specializes in customized consumer goods with a focus on advanced technology and innovation. With production facilities in China's Zhejiang and Henan provinces, the Company integrates digital production, software development, product design, brand management, online sales and international trade to deliver small-batch textile customization services. Its products include backpacks, shopping bags, aprons, and other promotional items. Using sustainable materials and proprietary order management technologies, MaxsMaking delivers high-quality, cost-effective products while emphasizing environmental protection and social responsibility. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.maxsmaking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

