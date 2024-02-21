MAXST Set to Join MWC 2024

SEOUL, South Korea and BARCELONA, Spain , Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXST Co., Ltd. (KRX:377030), a leading expert in metaverse platforms, has confirmed its attendance at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, scheduled from February 26th to 29th, 2024. The company aims to present its cutting-edge spatial computing technology and diverse service platforms. Established in 2010, MAXST is renowned for its dedication to developing and refining AR source technology.

At the MWC, MAXST will unveil original AR technology that creates three-dimensional spatial maps in the physical world, as well as MAXST's industrial AR solution MAXWORK, XR Metaverse development platform MAXVERSE, AR development platform MAXST AR SDK, and new Metaverse service TLONA.

MAXWORK, MAXST's industrial AR solution, is hailed as a groundbreaking innovation enhancing work efficiency and resource conservation through AR-enabled facility inspection, manual production, and remote support. Already in collaboration with several major Korean companies, MAXWORK is slated for a version 2 upgrade in the latter half of 2024, featuring a new architecture design and digital twin integration.

MAXVERSE, an XR metaverse development platform launched in October 2023, stands out from other virtual reality-focused metaverses by allowing simultaneous development in both AR and VR within physical-world three-dimensional XR environments. With a current roster of 20 spatial maps, it also offers a range of content development APIs to enhance the metaverse experience beyond mere mapping. MAXST is presently enhancing its product to deliver superior performance, usability, and accessibility to customers, aiming for release in the latter half of 2024.

At the forthcoming exhibition, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a diverse array of spatial computing technologies developed by MAXST, including the Room mode feature of the MAXSCAN application. This innovative feature allows visitors to effortlessly generate a detailed 3D spatial map by simply capturing photographs of the exhibition booths onsite. Subsequently, users can explore augmented content overlaid onto this spatial map using VR devices or AR glasses. The MAXSCAN Room mode was introduced in version 6.2.0 of the MAXST AR SDK. This mode enables the recognition of indoor space walls, facilitating the creation of spatial maps with customizable textures and the ability to reconstruct sections of the walls. Notably, individuals equipped with a smartphone or tablet featuring a built-in LiDAR sensor can seamlessly create and modify spatial maps without the necessity for specialized equipment.

MAXST's upcoming metaverse service TLONA is now in closed beta, showcasing a variety of features. The closed beta, which successfully concluded in January, unveiled features that allow users to purchase land and buildings, as well as customize their own spaces in a virtual space that recreates Seoul's Gwanghwamun Gate. In the forthcoming open beta, slated for the first half of 2024, users will be able to create and customize individual spaces and content within the Metaverse and enhance its functionality as a space-based social platform. Additionally, TLONA will also enable economic activities utilizing the virtual economy system, including owning, operating, and selling digital assets such as land and buildings in the virtual space.

"Through this MWC, we are eager to showcase MAXST's spatial computing technology and products to a global audience, while also fostering business collaborations with clients across diverse sectors." said a MAXST representative. "Our goal is to cultivate and broaden metaverse ecosystem where anyone can easily create a reality-based metaverse space and experience various content services without space and time constraints."

MWC, organized by the GSMA, serves as a platform to unveil the newest trends in the global telecommunications industry. MAXST will be stationed at booth #CS94 in Fira Gran Via Congress Square throughout all four days of the event.

