MAXST Unveils Cutting-Edge XR Metaverse Platform at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXST Co., Ltd. (KRX:377030), a leader in metaverse technology, will showcase its revolutionary metaverse development platform, MAXVERSE, at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12 at Booth 15863. MAXST will highlight MAXVERSE, an all-in-one metaverse platform designed to seamlessly blend the real world into the metaverse and power next-generation AR, VR and XR experiences.

As a spatial computing-based metaverse development platform, MAXVERSE represents the pinnacle of South Korean MAXST's expertise in AR core technology and 3D spatial reconstruction. Officially launched in October 2023, MAXVERSE enables users to create photorealistic 3D digital twins of real-world locations and use them as the foundation for metaverse worlds.

With 20 intricately detailed 3D spatial maps currently available and more in development, MAXVERSE connects physical and virtual spaces to provide a truly immersive metaverse experience. The platform features robust APIs for building diverse AR and VR content across environments.

The CES showcase will demonstrate two of the three key components of the MAXVERSE platform: Space+ Viewer and Space+ Maker. 'Space+ Viewer' allows attendees to explore hyperrealistic XR environments reconstructed from real-world locales. 'Space+ Maker' empowers users to construct customised VR/AR/XR spaces and experiences by arranging XR content objects.

A major highlight will be the unveiling of an XR spatial map of the 2023 Las Vegas streets mapped during last year's CES. Attendees can immerse themselves in this recreated cityscape and interact with content created using Space+ Maker.

"In 2024, MAXST aims to solidify our position at the forefront of XR metaverse technology and products, building a thriving ecosystem where anyone can effortlessly blend real and virtual worlds without the constraints of time and space," said a MAXST representative. "We look forward to debuting our revolutionary platform on the global stage."

MAXST's exhibit at CES, hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will be located in the Gaming/Metaverse/XR section of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). For four days, MAXST will offer CES attendees hands-on demos of the future of XR metaverse technology.

Visit the MAXST Booth at LVCC, Central Hall, Booth 15863.

