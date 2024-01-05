MAXST Unveils Cutting-Edge XR Metaverse Platform at CES 2024

News provided by

MAXST

05 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXST Co., Ltd. (KRX:377030), a leader in metaverse technology, will showcase its revolutionary metaverse development platform, MAXVERSE, at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12 at Booth 15863. MAXST will highlight MAXVERSE, an all-in-one metaverse platform designed to seamlessly blend the real world into the metaverse and power next-generation AR, VR and XR experiences.

Continue Reading
MAXST Unveils Cutting-Edge XR Metaverse Platform at CES 2024
MAXST Unveils Cutting-Edge XR Metaverse Platform at CES 2024

As a spatial computing-based metaverse development platform, MAXVERSE represents the pinnacle of South Korean MAXST's expertise in AR core technology and 3D spatial reconstruction. Officially launched in October 2023, MAXVERSE enables users to create photorealistic 3D digital twins of real-world locations and use them as the foundation for metaverse worlds.

With 20 intricately detailed 3D spatial maps currently available and more in development, MAXVERSE connects physical and virtual spaces to provide a truly immersive metaverse experience. The platform features robust APIs for building diverse AR and VR content across environments.

The CES showcase will demonstrate two of the three key components of the MAXVERSE platform: Space+ Viewer and Space+ Maker. 'Space+ Viewer' allows attendees to explore hyperrealistic XR environments reconstructed from real-world locales. 'Space+ Maker' empowers users to construct customised VR/AR/XR spaces and experiences by arranging XR content objects.

A major highlight will be the unveiling of an XR spatial map of the 2023 Las Vegas streets mapped during last year's CES. Attendees can immerse themselves in this recreated cityscape and interact with content created using Space+ Maker.

"In 2024, MAXST aims to solidify our position at the forefront of XR metaverse technology and products, building a thriving ecosystem where anyone can effortlessly blend real and virtual worlds without the constraints of time and space," said a MAXST representative. "We look forward to debuting our revolutionary platform on the global stage."

MAXST's exhibit at CES, hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will be located in the Gaming/Metaverse/XR section of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). For four days, MAXST will offer CES attendees hands-on demos of the future of XR metaverse technology.

Visit the MAXST Booth at LVCC, Central Hall, Booth 15863. For more information, visit MAXST's exhibitor page.

SOURCE MAXST

Also from this source

MAXST Releases MAXST AR SDK 6.1.0

With the recent introduction of Apple's latest MR headset, the Vision Pro, the market's interest in the metaverse has been rekindled. MR, or Mixed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.