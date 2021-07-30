MaxTracker is the State-of-the-Art Solution to Bike Theft

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bike theft cases rise about 14% each year in the United States, and bike locks do not guarantee bike safety in terms of theft, as none is a hundred percent unbreakable. The MaxTracker team has developed a game-changing device for cyclists that, in combination with a good quality lock, provides reliable security. MaxTracker is an anti-theft bike security device that is disguised as a water bottle holder. This innovation provides the real-time GPS location and sends instant alerts to a user's phone when there is suspicious activity. It is safe, secure, waterproof, and weatherproof.

MaxTracker

MaxTracker will be available to pre-order via Indiegogo with access to exclusive rates for early backers.

Sleek and In Disguise

Thieves would never detect this clever device as it looks like a regular water bottle holder. On average, only 6% of stolen bikes are returned to owners. MaxTracker secures users a place in this group as they'll always have the specific location of their ride on the phone application. Forget about hefty recurring insurance payments.

No Escaping Here

MaxTracker allows owners to trace their bike in real-time 5G/LTE, whether parked or in transit. The complimentary mobile application sends out instant alerts whenever there is movement. Users have the ability to customize the motion sensitivity alerts based on their preferences. From tiny jolts to a foot away, the advanced technology of MaxTracker would be able to catch this.

For Whatever Weather

Steve Maxey, the CEO of MaxTracker, mentioned that "This device was thoughtfully designed to minimize the daily concerns of a cyclist. Whether trail riding, over the road or just cruising around town, riding a bike should be a fun and relaxing experience."

MaxTracker is low-maintenance as a single charge provides 2+ months of battery life. Owners need not worry about weather conditions, as MaxTracker is IP67 waterproof. No matter the weather or terrain, the device is durable for any type of event.

"MaxTracker is the most effective and important component of a bike's anti-theft security system. It doesn't replace the necessity for a good bike lock. The lock and MaxTracker both act to enhance the effectiveness of each other. This is the state-of-the-art bike security system," concludes Maxey.

Feature Highlights

GPS live tracking

IP67 waterproof and weatherproof

Motion alarm detection

2+ months rechargeable battery

5G/LTE connection

Polycarbonate, Nylon 12 construction

Available in five complementary colors: Black, Bright Red, Action Green, Brilliant Blue, and Glacier White

Custom order colors will be available

For more information, go to https://mymaxtracker.com/ and see the press kit for more assets.

About MaxTracker

MaxTracker was established in 2018 in Boulder, Colorado. With the purpose of reversing the devastating losses of bike theft so bike owners are protected and the thieves go to jail.

Media Contact

Lucie Simikova, [email protected]

