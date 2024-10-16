MaxVal Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal"), a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) management solutions, announces its achievement of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This certification demonstrates MaxVal's commitment to maintaining the highest level of data protection and security for its clients.

The ISO 27001 certification was awarded after an extensive audit of MaxVal's information security management processes, ensuring they meet the stringent requirements set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certification covers all aspects of MaxVal's operations, from the handling of confidential data to the secure management of its proprietary technologies and platforms, including MaxVal's IP management solutions.

"We are proud to have achieved the ISO 27001 certification," said Venu Venugopal, COO of MaxVal. "This accomplishment reflects our dedication to safeguarding the valuable intellectual property and sensitive data entrusted to us by our clients. As an IP solutions provider, ensuring the highest level of security and data protection is paramount, and this certification is a testament to our commitment to excellence."

In addition to their SOC 2 Type 2 certification, MaxVal's achievement of ISO 27001 certification strengthens its position as a trusted partner in the IP management industry. The company's commitment to information security extends to its full range of offerings, including Symphony, Max-IDS, annuities and renewals, and their full suite of IP services and more.

About ISO/IEC 27001

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the leading international standard focused on information security, providing a framework for organizations to manage and protect sensitive data. Achieving this certification requires companies to systematically examine their information security risks, implement appropriate controls, and adopt a comprehensive management process that continually improves security measures.

About MaxVal

Based in Silicon Valley, MaxVal is a leading global provider of intellectual property (IP) management solutions, offering end-to-end technology and services that simplify and enhance the entire IP lifecycle. Since 2004, MaxVal has been delivering innovative, secure, and scalable solutions for corporations and law firms worldwide. With a deep commitment to client success, MaxVal offers a full range of services, including its flagship IP management platform, Symphony, the industry-leading IDS solution, Max-IDS, along with IP administrative support, search services, docketing, renewals, patent illustrations, and more. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and top IP law firms, MaxVal helps businesses maximize the value of their IP portfolios while ensuring operational efficiency, quality, and data security.

For more information, visit www.maxval.com .

Contact:

Elisa Cooper

2088639361

[email protected]

SOURCE MaxVal Group, Inc.