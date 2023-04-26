MaxVal Announces SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification

Commitment to Security, Confidentiality, and Availability Demonstrates Focus on Protecting Customers' Sensitive IP Data

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal"), a leading provider of intellectual property management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, demonstrating the company's commitment to information security. MaxVal's SOC 2 Type II compliance covers the entire company, including company-wide processes and not just applications, hosting environments, or vendors.

SOC 2 Type II is a widely recognized industry standard for service organizations that process and store sensitive data. The Type II report covers a period of at least six months and evaluates the effectiveness of the organization's controls over that time, providing greater assurance to customers that the controls are operating effectively.

This is in contrast to the SOC 2 Type I report, which only provides a snapshot of an organization's controls at a specific point in time.

"We are thrilled to be certified as SOC 2 Type II compliant, which is a testament to our ongoing commitment to security," said D. Bommi Bommannan, CEO of MaxVal. "Our customers rely on us to safeguard their valuable and sensitive intellectual property data, and this certification demonstrates our dedication to meeting their expectations and maintaining the highest level of security, confidentiality, and availability."

MaxVal's SOC 2 Type II compliance was independently audited by an accredited third-party auditor, who evaluated the company's controls over a six-month period. The audit covered the Trust Service Criteria for Security, Confidentiality, and Availability demonstrating MaxVal's commitment to protecting customer data in all areas.

About MaxVal

MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for its leading-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. Visit www.maxval.com or email [email protected] for more information.

Media Contact:

Elisa Cooper

208-863-9361

[email protected]

SOURCE MaxVal Group, Inc.