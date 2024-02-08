MaxVal Announces Strategic Partnership with Relecura to Resell Relecura's Solutions and Integrate AI-Enabled IP Analytics and Insights into Symphony

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal"), a leading provider of intellectual property management solutions, announced today its strategic partnership with Relecura, a pioneer in AI-enabled patent analytics and insights with a proven track record of delivering next-generation solutions. The partnership establishes MaxVal as a reseller of Relecura's services. The partnership also enables MaxVal to integrate Relecura's solutions into MaxVal's flagship IP management platform, Symphony.

The integration of Relecura's solutions into Symphony represents a significant milestone for both companies. Symphony, which is a modern IP management software solution that empowers corporations and law firms to streamline IP operations, enhance productivity, reduce risk, and increase visibility and control will now feature Relecura's powerful and proven AI-enabled analytics and insights currently used by leading innovators. This combination will empower users to access a comprehensive set of services from within Symphony, enabling them to make more informed decisions and streamline their intellectual property management processes.

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Relecura because we can bring value to our customers on day one," said Kurt Wedel, Chief Revenue Officer at MaxVal. "We've chosen to partner with Relecura because they are the industry's leader in AI-enabled IP analytics and insights, with AI solutions already in use at some of the world's leading innovators. By integrating their services into Symphony, we're enhancing the capabilities of our platform, providing our users with unparalleled access to powerful IP analytics and insights, ultimately empowering them to make smarter, more strategic decisions."

Moreover, as part of this collaboration, MaxVal will act as a reseller of Relecura's offerings. This will enable MaxVal to offer its clients access to Relecura's specialized services directly, fostering greater convenience and efficiency in procuring advanced IP analytics tools and solutions.

"We are excited to partner with MaxVal and bring Relecura's expertise in AI-enabled IP insights to a wider audience," commented George Koomullil, CEO and Founder of Relecura. "This is clearly a great fit - two technology leaders coming together. Working collaboratively, we aim to empower businesses and IP professionals with the AI-enabled solutions they need to navigate the complex landscape of intellectual property."

MaxVal is currently selling Relecura's AI-enabled IP analytics and insights. The integration of Relecura's services into Symphony is slated to roll out in Q1 2024.

About MaxVal:

MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for its leading-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. Visit www.maxval.com or email [email protected] for more information.

About Relecura:

Relecura is a pioneer in intellectual property analytics and insights, providing cutting-edge tools and services that enable businesses and IP professionals to derive actionable insights from patent and other IP data. With a focus on innovation and technology, Relecura equips its clients with powerful AI-enabled analytics to make informed strategic decisions in their intellectual property endeavors. Visit www.relecura.com for more information.

