MaxVal Announces Support for Unitary Patent within Symphony IP Management System

New Release includes additional workflows, country rules, jurisdictions, and automated opt-out to support changes arising from the new Unitary Patent and Unitary Patent Court

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal"), one of the leading end-to-end intellectual property product and solutions providers, today announced their IP management system, Symphony, will now enable customers to effectively and seamlessly manage the imminent introduction of Unitary Patents and the Unified Patent Court in Europe.

Unitary Patents provide patent protection in up to 25 EU Member States by submitting a single request to the EPO, making the process simpler and more cost-effective for applicants. The Unified Patent Court (UPC) is an international court newly set up by participating EU Member States to deal with the infringement and validity of both Unitary Patents and European Patents. The Unified Patent system puts an end to costly parallel litigation and enhances legal certainty.

The Unitary Patent and the UPC are the building blocks that will supplement and strengthen the existing centralized European patent granting system. The new system is expected to be effective April 1, 2023, and will have major implications for organizations in the areas of validation, renewals, translation, and litigation venue.

With the latest enhancements to Symphony, MaxVal's Symphony IP management system will now feature UPC jurisdictions and related information, a new case type for patent records related to the Unitary Patent, country rules, built-in workflows, and dashboards to track Unitary Patent requests.

In addition to these features, Symphony will enable clients to update their opt-out status, registration, and withdrawal date from within the platform. While the fields are now configured for manual entry, they will be linked to the Opt-Out API, which is currently under development by the UPC/EPO.

API connectivity will enable clients to perform automated opt-out from Symphony using UPC CMS API. Symphony will also provide a feature that allows clients to include details of renewal fees applicable to their Unitary Patents. MaxVal will make the new UPC-related features and capabilities available to existing customers in March of 2023.

"We have seen significant interest in Symphony from clients in the European market, and the changes we are announcing today demonstrate our commitment to this market. We continue to pay close attention to customer feedback to provide them with the best solutions. Delivering UPC functionality is just one example of our commitment to our customers operating in the European market," remarked Dr. D. Bommi Bommannan, CEO of MaxVal.

MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for its leading-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. Visit www.maxval.com or email [email protected] for more information.

