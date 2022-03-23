MaxVal Appoints Paula Stone as Vice President of Patent and Trademark Payment Services

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal"), the leading end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Paula Stone as Vice President of IP Renewals.

Paula is an experienced IP and business professional with over 25 years of industry experience. She has diverse experience in IP, having held senior roles in patent and trademark renewal operations, account management, and customer service.

Paula Stone

As an industry leader, Paula most recently was the Vice President, Customer Service at Clarivate, where she was responsible for the renewal service delivery team. She is well known in the industry for creating and maintaining strong client relationships by understanding their needs, advocating on their behalf, and ensuring that the business delivers on its promise.

MaxVal continues to grow and attract established leaders in the IP industry. Paula's appointment will further strengthen MaxVal's leadership team and IP Renewal services, enabling customers to manage their IP's value in more efficient and powerful ways.

"We are glad to have an expert IP professional like Paula Stone lead our Renewals business. Her experience and leadership will help us continue to improve our processes and service delivery. Paula nicely fits into our expanding executive team, while adding more depth and diversity to the team," said D Bommi Bommannan, CEO of MaxVal Group, Inc.

"We believe the strategic addition of Paula to the team will be invaluable in providing world-class service to our customers as we continue to grow. Paula's wealth of experience as an accomplished IP leader will enable us to fuel the next phase of our growth for our renewals and other parts of our business," said Stuart Recher, President of the Services Division at MaxVal Group, Inc.

About MaxVal

MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for leading-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with IP counsel and IP operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with the highest levels of customer service. Visit www.maxval.com or email [email protected] for more information.

Media contact:

Kurt Wedel

[email protected]

+1 415-533-9078

SOURCE MaxVal Group, Inc.