MaxVal Unveils Insights into Global Innovation Landscape with the Release of 2023 Patent Publication Trends Report

News provided by

MaxVal Group, Inc

14 Feb, 2024, 08:32 ET

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal"), a leading provider of intellectual property management solutions, announced today the release of its highly anticipated 2023 Patent Publication Trends Report. The comprehensive report provides invaluable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of patent publications, highlighting key trends and notable developments.

Key highlights from the report include:

  • Dynamic Shifts at USPTO and EPO: The report reveals a subtle 0.9% decline in patent publications at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), juxtaposed with a noteworthy 14.8% increase at the European Patent Office (EPO), signaling a dynamic global innovation scene.
  • Asia Takes Center Stage: Four of the top five assignees in 2023, led by Samsung, are headquartered in Asia, signaling the region's influence and leadership in technological advancements.
  • Leading Foreign Filers in the US: In the United States, Japan and China continue to dominate filings claiming foreign priority, emphasizing the significant role played by Asian nations in shaping the global intellectual property arena.
  • Korea's Ascendance in Patent Applications: Over the past five years, Korea has consistently demonstrated growth in patent applications, positioning itself as a key player in driving innovation on the world stage.
  • US Innovation Powerhouse: Despite global shifts, leading US-based companies like Qualcomm, IBM, and Apple maintain their status among the top 30 filers, showcasing continued innovation and competitiveness.

MaxVal's 2023 Patent Publication Trends Report is a valuable resource for intellectual property professionals, researchers, and policymakers seeking a deeper understanding of the global patent landscape.

To access the full report and explore detailed analyses, visit this link.

About MaxVal:
MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for its leading-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. Visit www.maxval.com or email [email protected] for more information.

Contact:
Elisa Cooper
2088639361
[email protected]

SOURCE MaxVal Group, Inc

