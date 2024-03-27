MaxVal's Symphony Selected by Meunier Carlin & Curfman LLC to Elevate IP Management and Annuity Processes

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal"), a leading provider of intellectual property management solutions announced today that Meunier Carlin & Curfman LLC ("MCC"), a premier intellectual property law firm, has chosen Symphony, MaxVal's flagship IP management software. This strategic decision underscores MCC's commitment to providing the highest levels of service and support to their clients by leveraging technology to revolutionize its IP management practice.

Developed in close collaboration with leading law firms, Symphony represents the next generation of IP management software. It enables law firms to streamline their operations, increase workflow transparency, enhance productivity, reduce risk, and achieve greater visibility and control over their IP portfolios.

Setting itself apart from legacy systems, Symphony introduces configurable workflow automation that eliminates the need for costly custom coding. The platform is adept at routing and assigning inbound emails to ensure efficient follow-up, integrating effortlessly with third-party systems, and managing docketing across more than 200 jurisdictions. Its superior security and performance, provided by the Salesforce platform, sets a new standard in the IP management software industry.

MCC's choice of Symphony was driven by its advanced automation capabilities, including form generation, email communication, reporting features, customizable dashboards, and more. The industry-leading security from Salesforce and the extensive, and easy, customization options were also key drivers in MCC's decision to select Symphony.

According to Larry Aaronson, Principal at MCC, "MaxVal's Symphony platform is a strategic asset for IP law firms. It will enable us to manage intellectual property with unprecedented flexibility, transparency, and efficiency, allowing us to exceed our clients' expectations."

About MaxVal:

MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for its leading-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. Visit https://www.maxval.com or email [email protected] for more information.

About Meunier Carlin & Curfman LLC:

Meunier Carlin & Curfman LLC is an intellectual property law firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Offering a comprehensive range of IP services, including litigation, prosecution, and counseling, the firm is committed to providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to protect and maximize the intellectual property assets of its clients.

