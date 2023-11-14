Maxwell Healthcare Associates and Hospi Corporation Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Patient Comfort and Well-Being

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA)–the industry's leading post-acute consulting firm–is happy to announce a new strategic partnership with Hospi Corporation, the innovative provider of practical medical devices that enhance patient comfort and wellbeing within post-acute healthcare.  

Hospi remains committed to fulfilling the complex and fundamental needs of both those living with serious or terminal illness and the caregivers that support them. Driven by direct experience from nurses in the field, Hospi creates patient-centric devices that support improved outcomes for all involved. The key offering from Hospi is the Macy Catheter®, an FDA-cleared device that facilitates quick, painless, and effective symptom management while allowing patients to stay in their setting of choice. The product exemplifies Hospi's dedication to simplicity, comfort, quality, and innovation within the realm of post-acute care.  

MHA holds undeniable influence and expertise within the post-acute space. Their proven success and ability to identify leading solutions is beneficial for everyone involved in the care process. This influence continues to improve the experience of clinicians and patients in post-acute care as a partnership begins with Hospi. With MHA's industry influence and strategic insights melded with Hospi's patient-centric offerings, post-acute agencies receive the necessary tools and guidance to improve the patient experience, save clinician time and resources, and differentiate your agency. 

According to CEO and Co-Founder of MHA, Jennifer Maxwell, MHA is optimistic of the intersection of Hospi's offerings in conjunction with MHA's influence. "With an industry such as post-acute care, quality, patient comfort, and innovation are essential themes that come to the forefront of success. The Macy Catheter streamlines a painless care process while improving all aspects of comfort and productivity. We truly believe in this solution for the betterment of patients and clinicians in this essential sector of care."  

"We are delighted to partner with the outstanding team at Maxwell Healthcare Associates," said Hospi's CEO Igal Ladabaum. "We share MHA's mission to improve patient care for better patient outcomes. Hospi's Macy Catheter helps post-acute providers quickly palliate and hydrate patients, anywhere, any time. Due to MHA's deep post-acute operating expertise, together we can better demonstrate how the patient benefits from the Macy Catheter and improve providers' top and bottom lines."

About Hospi Corporation

Hospi Corporation innovates practical, high-impact medical devices that enhance patient comfort and wellbeing, ease caregiver burden, and reduce cost. Hospi aims to improve quality of life for both patients and their caregivers. Informed by guidance from practicing healthcare professionals, Hospi develops solutions that optimize the ability of clinicians and loved ones to provide better care in a cost-effective manner. For more information, visit https://www.hospicorp.com/.  

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates  

Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA) boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA works with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize, and transform success across the nation through active strategy improvement and tech-enabled success. For more information, visit https://www.maxwellhca.com or contact [email protected].  

