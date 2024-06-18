Maxwell Healthcare Associates and Levo Announce Strategic Partnership to Address Healthcare Staff Turnover and Enhance Employee Engagement

SHOREVIEW, Minn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), a leading post-acute consulting firm, and Levo, innovators in employee engagement technology, announce a strategic partnership aimed at addressing critical challenges in healthcare staffing and employee engagement. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both organizations to offer healthcare providers a comprehensive solution that promises to transform workforce management and improve care delivery.

Employee turnover remains one of the most significant challenges in the healthcare industry. On average, replacing a single clinician incurs costs between $30,000 and $40,000, with additional lost revenue totaling over $500,000 due to upsets from turnover. These stark figures outline the true operational burden stemming from disruptions in care and employee satisfaction, ultimately stifling agency success and longevity if left unaddressed.

The partnership between Maxwell Healthcare Associates and Levo introduces a proactive approach to this issue, combining advanced analytics and engagement technology to enhance staff retention and satisfaction. It's crucial not only to understand the level of job satisfaction among staff but also to ensure concerns are appropriately addressed by branch-level leadership. Without comprehensive, timely follow-ups and actionable resolutions, clinicians are liable to leave regardless of their concerns being heard by management. Levo's platform takes this clarity a step further with intelligent data modeling, confidently predicting at-risk employees with up to 90% accuracy. Ultimately Levo enables detailed follow-up workflows and informed recommendations to assist in bolstering satisfaction. This process-driven approach to feedback ensures that every opportunity for improvement is handled correctly before an at-risk employee reaches full burnout. The newfound partnership ensures lasting success, utilizing MHA's industry knowledge for coaching and implementation, following up with actionable workflows from Levo to ensure the lessons are applied and cemented into agency operations.

Levo and MHA use extensive data sources, including EMR (Electronic Medical Records) and payroll data, to ensure that employees receive timely and relevant information. This data encompasses a wide range of metrics, from productivity and mileage to task completion and documentation quality, as well as significant employee milestones, such as work anniversaries or difficult situations like the passing of a patient. Through pulling from EMR systems, Levo and MHA take the burden off agencies, applying artificial intelligence and large language models to ensure the engagement process is thorough, timely, and effortless for agencies.

Leadership Insights

Jennifer Maxwell, CEO of Maxwell Healthcare Associates, emphasized the promising strategic alignment between Levo and MHA. "By integrating our strategic industry expertise with the Levo team, we systematically address client needs, beginning with employee retention—a primary growth barrier in Home Health and Hospice care. Our partnership with Levo allows us to offer solutions that not only predict but also mitigate staff turnover through transparency and predictive modeling."

Jay Duty, COO at Maxwell Healthcare Associates, added, "Our partnership boosts operational effectiveness by leveraging innovation to keep employees engaged and satisfied. This collaboration not only addresses training, scheduling, and adoption concerns but also significantly enhances employee retention and the overall healthcare working environment.

Jason Yu, CEO of Levo, shared his excitement about the partnership. "This partnership with Maxwell Healthcare Associates is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our mission of building a more resilient and empowered healthcare workforce. Maxwell's established reputation and deep understanding of the challenges faced by Home Health and Hospice agencies is instrumental in developing and implementing solutions to optimize employee retention rates. Together, we're creating a measurable impact on the quality of care delivered and ultimately, improve patient outcomes."

A Customer's Perspective

Carry vandenMaagdenberg, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Agape Care Group, a client of Levo, shared a positive experience.

"We've been able to scale our high-touch employee onboarding experience across multiple states with Levo. Our HR Department and Clinical Operations Leadership Team work together to identify, in real-time, the employees who need extra support and respond to them quickly."

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA)

Maxwell Healthcare Associates stands as a preeminent leader in the post-acute care landscape, bringing an unparalleled depth of expertise with an average of 20 years of experience per team member. With a thorough understanding of the ever-evolving healthcare industry and current trends that shape it, MHA provides a comprehensive range of services tailored specifically to home health and hospice agencies. Our mission is to strategize, optimize, and transform agencies across the nation, ensuring they meet the highest standards of care and efficiency with enhanced technology, aligned process, and empowered people. www.maxwellhca.com .

About Levo

Levo is a leading provider of employee engagement technology that enhances workplace satisfaction and retention through data-driven tools. Using advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and intuitive user experience, Levo offers comprehensive solutions for workforce management and employee engagement. Levo's platform addresses critical issues such as job satisfaction, training, scheduling, and timely follow-ups, proactively resolving employee concerns. More information can be found at www.hellolevo.com .

SOURCE Maxwell Healthcare Associates