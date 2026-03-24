Maxwell Reale to Join GHRA as Managing Director - Healthcare Policy Analyst

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Haskett Research Advisors (GHRA) is pleased to announce that Maxwell Reale will join as Managing Director – Healthcare Policy Analyst.

Max has been the head of Washington Policy at Compass Point LLC for the past three years, where he was responsible for the firm's policy-driven research and advisory services for institutional investors. Max brings over a decade of Washington policy research experience. He gained acclaim for his leading coverage of significant healthcare developments, such as Medicaid state directed payments and most favored nations drug pricing. Prior to joining Compass Point, Mr. Reale led the healthcare group at Capstone DC, advising institutional investors and corporations on the outlook on federal and state policy and its impact on their investments and impact of policy developments. Concurrently, Mr. Reale also led Capstone's macro policy research effort, creating and coordinating firmwide strategic views across all verticals. Prior to Capstone, Mr. Reale served as a restructuring advisor at Grant Thorton. Mr. Reale received a B.S. in Finance from Tulane University and a M.B.A. from the University of North Carolina.

John Argenti, President of GHRA, commented that, "Institutional Investor's consistently describe Max's work as highly differentiated, not only clarifying complex legislative and regulatory changes and their implementation, but also helping quantify their likely impact on sectors and stocks. We look forward to investing in this product and introducing it to our clients in the near future." Max Reale stated "I am thrilled to join Gordon Haskett and its team of leading independent research professionals. This is a firm that prioritizes innovative and unique research for institutional investors. With the expanding influence of federal and state policy activity on corporate economics and operations entrenched and expanding, the importance of timely, forward-looking research is a critical component of the investment process. This is especially true in the complex and interwoven arena of healthcare policy. At Gordon Haskett, I look forward to expanding my data-driven healthcare research product into a broader coverage universe through a distinctive blend of quantitative and qualitative analysis."

About Gordon Haskett Research Advisors

GHRA is an independent research boutique that publishes highly differentiated, independent research from top analysts for a targeted group of institutional investors. GHRA's analysts enjoy the support of senior salespeople dedicated to research, firm investments in proprietary data, and intellectual autonomy unencumbered by larger firm conflicts.

GHRA's current research platforms include: (1) Event-Driven: Don Bilson generates unique insights and ideas by analyzing and often anticipating significant strategic events such as M&A, activism, spin-offs and restructurings. (2) Retail: Chuck Grom leads a senior team focused on Broadline, Hardline, Dollar and Off-Price retailers, utilizing proprietary GHRA data. Chuck is #1 ranked in I.I.'s All-America Research poll for Independent Research Providers (IRPs) and has historically ranked #1 and #2 for retail in I.I. and Greenwich. (3) Restaurants: Jeff Farmer is highly regarded for his rigorous valuation & thematic work and 15 years' experience, and at GHRA leverages unique geolocation, web and other data. He is part of GHRA's I.I. #1 ranked IRP All America research team and was ranked #3 in consumer in 2022. (4) Consumer/Internet/Capital Markets: Jonathan Rich provides timely and accurate coverage of consumer events, as well as macro consumer trends, consumer internet names, and IPOs pre- and post-launch. (5) Legal & Regulatory: Tom Claps handicaps outcomes and financial exposure for public companies facing litigation and regulatory matters. He provides both deep-dive reports and real-time updates from ongoing trials, providing investors with critical analysis of potential financial risks and timing catalysts. (6) P/C Insurance: Bill Wilt combines deep industry relationships with in-depth research and works with both investors and industry executives as clients. (7) Consumer Internet: Bobby Mollins leverages unique data resources including web tracking, bookings, geolocation and other data for insights on large consumer internet names including OTAs, Mobility etc. (8) Jet Tracker: our proprietary platform flags possible signposts of M&A, strategic partnerships, activism, etc.

CONTACT: John Argenti, President, +1 212 883-0600, [email protected]

SOURCE Gordon Haskett Research Advisors