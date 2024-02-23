Maxwell Realty Sells Property After 14 Years on the Market

Maxwell Realty Company, Inc.

23 Feb, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Realty Company, Inc. is thrilled to announce the successful sale of the iconic property located at 2012 Spruce Street in Philadelphia, PA, after 14 years of being on the market.

Philadelphia luxury realtor Nancy Alperin was the driving force behind this remarkable transaction. With over $3 billion in real estate sales, Alperin's unparalleled expertise and deep understanding of the Philadelphia real estate market played a pivotal role in the successful sale of 2012 Spruce Street.

Philadelphia Luxury Realtor Nancy Alperin
The property at 2012 Spruce Street is known for its historic charm and architectural beauty. Located in the heart of Rittenhouse Square, 2012 Spruce represents a perfect blend of historical significance and modern luxury. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom restored mansion features gilded age type woodwork, decorative hardwood floors, and a two-car-gated parking area.

The property was first put on the market in 2009. Five other brokers had tried to sell the property but failed. The sellers then turned to Alperin and her team to sell the property. Using her experience and knowledge in the Philadelphia luxury real estate market, Alperin crafted a strong message about the property's value to potential buyers. Because of this expertise, Alperin sold the property for $2,625,000.

Under Alperin's leadership, Maxwell Realty Company, Inc. continues to set the standard for excellence in the Philadelphia real estate industry. This sale is a testament to the dedication, skill, and hard work of Alperin and her team at Maxwell Realty. Their deep market knowledge of luxury real estate and client-centered approach ensure that even the most challenging properties are marketed effectively to find the right buyer. Alperin always knows there is value and opportunity with every property and can easily convey that message in any type of real estate market.

"We are thrilled to have facilitated the sale of 2012 Spruce Street," said Alperin. "This property is a true Philadelphia treasure, and it's been an honor to work on such a distinguished listing. Our team's dedication to showcasing the unique value of this home has finally paid off, and we are delighted for both the seller and the buyer as they turn the page to new beginnings."

For more information on how Maxwell Realty Company, Inc. can assist with your real estate needs, please contact Nancy Alperin at 215-546-6000.

