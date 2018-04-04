Maxwell Recognized by HousingWire as one of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Real Estate

"We built Maxwell on the premise that technology should empower humans, not replace them," said Maxwell CEO John Paasonen. "We believe that personal guidance is critical to the mortgage process, and with the right technology, mortgage lenders can create the most delightful experience for the borrower. This award, along with the $1B we facilitate every month, affirm our core philosophy."

Maxwell enables mortgage lenders across the nation to collaborate with their homebuyers in a modern digital workspace, on any device, with connectivity to thousands of financial institutions to automate documents and with integrations into other leading mortgage technology providers. Maxwell's proprietary algorithms, built on its network of data aggregated across loans, enable its lenders to move efficiently by accelerating processing and underwriting. Today, lenders using Maxwell are closing loans more than 45% faster than the national average.

In late 2017, Maxwell announced its most recent funding round, led by the investment arm of Anthemis Group, with participation from Route66 Ventures and Assurant Inc., along with its existing investors. The new round brings the total capital raised to date by the company to $5 million.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the nation's most influential industry news source covering the U.S. housing economy, spanning residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, and real estate operations. The company's news, commentary, magazine content, industry directories, and events give more than one million industry professionals each year the insight they need to make better, more informed business decisions. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/Finance category, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International.

About Maxwell

Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders to be more connected, productive and successful by intelligently automating their workflow with homebuyers and real estate agents. The platform is used by hundreds of mortgage lenders, banks and credit unions nationwide to serve their customers. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado.

