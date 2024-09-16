Maxwell Rotbart's Business Book Honored By Nonfiction Authors Association and Kirkus Reviews

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Maxwell Rotbart has been awarded the Silver Medal from the Nonfiction Authors Association and was nominated for the prestigious Kirkus Prize for his business book, " All You Can Eat Business Wisdom ."

"Rotbart takes the reader on a journey across a diverse range of topics essential for running a successful business," the Nonfiction Authors Association judges commented. "Rotbart successfully paints a picture of where and how the business leaders featured within its pages started and the pivotal moments that led them to where they are today."

Author Maxwell Rotbart has been awarded the Silver Medal from the Nonfiction Authors Association Maxwell Rotbart, Monday Morning Radio Co-Host and Associate Producer

Kirkus Reviews calls the book "a delight" — something that is "fun, well organized, and brimming with useful information." It refers to the book's insights as "boldly presented," declaring: "The entire book is a winner, a rare mix of ultra-useful information and an engaging presentation."

"All You Can Eat Business Wisdom" received the Kirkus Star for "exceptional merit," an honor bestowed on only the top 10% of reviewed books, which also made it a Kirkus Prize nominee.

Rotbart, a historian and veteran educator, is the co-host and associate producer of Monday Morning Radio . This weekly business-to-business podcast provides actionable insights from owners, entrepreneurs, and small business experts.

"All You Can Eat Business Wisdom" is a comprehensive anthology featuring entrepreneurship and leadership lessons from 21 of the podcast's most popular guests since its launch in June 2012. The book's featured experts include Ken Blanchard, Ryan Deiss, Charles Duhigg, Michelle D. Gladieux, Mike Kaeding, Joanne Lipman, Blaine Oelkers, Stephen Semple, Jen Sincero, Carl J. Schramm, Roy H. Williams, and Tom Ziglar.

Each guest brings a proven record of success, offering tactics that readers can immediately apply to their for-profit and nonprofit enterprises.

Signed softcover copies of "All You Can Eat Business Wisdom" are available for $29.95, including shipping, exclusively from Gutenberg's Store at http://tinyurl.com/AYCEBW-Signed . (Unsigned copies are also available from Amazon.com at https://amzn.to/4d67mKX .)

Monday Morning Radio is co-hosted by founder Dean Rotbart, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated former financial columnist with The Wall Street Journal. He is the prize-winning author of two books: "September Twelfth: An American Comeback Story" and "Dedication And Service: 50 Years on Call with the Volunteers of Colorado's Genesee Fire Rescue."

The podcast is available from MondayMorningRadio.com , Apple Podcasts , and all major podcast platforms. It is produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy, an Austin, Texas-based school for imaginative, courageous, and ambitious entrepreneurs.

For more information or to recommend a guest for Monday Morning Radio, write to [email protected], or phone 303-296-1200.

SOURCE Maxwell Rotbart