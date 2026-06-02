Maxwell TEC's nanaCONNECT Platform Surpasses One Million Patient and Family Text Messages

SHOREVIEW, Minn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell TEC today announced that its nanaCONNECT patient communication platform recently surpassed one million text messages sent to home health and hospice patients and their families.

"One million messages is a tremendous milestone," said Scott Beard, Chief Strategy Officer at Maxwell TEC. "The nanaCONNECT platform offers proof that when you meet patients where they are—on their phones, in plain language, at the right moment—they respond. Care becomes a conversation, not just a transaction."

nanaCONNECT by Maxwell TEC: 1 Million Connections and Counting.

The milestone reflects a fundamental shift in how home health and hospice agencies approach patient engagement. Text-based communication has proved effective for patients who are not comfortable with apps or web portals, and for field staff who need scalable tools that integrate seamlessly into their workflows.

"Hitting one million messages is a proud moment for our team," said Jay Duty, Chief Operating Officer at Maxwell TEC. "But what it really represents is one million opportunities where technology helped a person feel less alone during one of the most vulnerable times of their life."

nanaCONNECT utilizes customizable, text-based communication to deliver timely, relevant messages that keep patients informed, engaged, and supported—from the first check-in to final comfort.

The platform contains four modules that offer meaningful touchpoints throughout the patient care journey:

NOTIFY keeps patients informed with real-time caregiver arrival alerts, appointment confirmations, and visit feedback surveys.

keeps patients informed with real-time caregiver arrival alerts, appointment confirmations, and visit feedback surveys. ENGAGE delivers daily check-ins and satisfaction surveys, giving agencies real-time visibility into patient well-being.

delivers daily check-ins and satisfaction surveys, giving agencies real-time visibility into patient well-being. REACH supports patients after discharge with personalized guidance and recovery resources, without adding to staff workload.

supports patients after discharge with personalized guidance and recovery resources, without adding to staff workload. BEREAVE modernizes hospice bereavement outreach with compassionate, personalized grief support powered by AI-driven risk insights.

Home health and hospice agencies using nanaCONNECT report increased patient engagement, satisfaction, and continuity between visits.

"The instant connection to our bereaved through the BEREAVE platform is amazing," said Leigh Merrihew and Dayna McAllister, both part of the bereavement team at Mission Healthcare. "Our bereaved were clicking on new links and interacting with our new content within seconds. We are grateful to have a platform that connects us with our bereaved in this way and be able to track the results that continue to build over time."

Maxwell TEC continues to invest in nanaCONNECT's capabilities, with ongoing enhancements planned to expand customizable surveys, strengthen regulatory and compliance alignment, and more. To learn more about Maxwell TEC's suite of tech-enabled products or schedule a demo, visit maxwelltec.com or contact [email protected].

About Maxwell TEC

Maxwell TEC enables care at home through technology and strategic solutions, blending decades of clinical expertise with innovative approaches designed to empower people and processes. With a suite of tech-enabled products, data-driven solutions, and consulting services, Maxwell TEC equips care providers with the tools and strategies necessary for success in the digital era. Learn more at www.maxwelltec.com.

SOURCE Maxwell TEC