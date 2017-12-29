Maxx Builders Hosts Annual 2017 Holiday Party | Evolve with Maxx

The event began with a cocktail hour where the attendees were able to socialize, mingle, and enjoy the celebration and growth of Maxx Builders. After the cocktail hour, guests were delighted to a futuristic performance that consisted of led belly dancing, led light spinning, and stilt walkers. The significance of the date allowed for further reflection and gratitude for the year's success.

"In a city filled with so many choices, we thank you for choosing us, entrusting us, and giving us the opportunity for your business. I am truly humbled by our achievements for this year. In 2016, our three-year rate of growth was 215%, placing us in Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies, and in 2017, our three-year rate of growth was over 600%. We couldn't have done this without each and every one of you that's in this room tonight. But even with the successes we have achieved, we remain unsatisfied. With the growth comes responsibility. It is what drives us and keeps us up at night, and we promise to work around the clock, day and night to make continuous improvements to every facet of our business," said Harris Khan, President of Maxx Builders.

About Maxx Builders

Maxx Builders provides a full range of commercial construction – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, and design-build. The company manages projects along the Texas Region with its headquarters based in Houston, TX. Through our continuous improvements, Maxx Builders has quickly become a commercial construction industry leader in the Texas region. It has been inducted into Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies for 2017. Connect with US at maxxbuilders.com, or on Twitter @maxxbuilders.com.

