Maxx Builders Hosts Annual 2017 Holiday Party | Evolve with Maxx

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxx Builders held the company's annual Christmas party at the Hanover Social Lounge located on 5927 Almeda, Houston, TX 77004. Team members from Maxx Builders, vendors, current clients and future clients were able to greet one another, share experiences, and develop invaluable relationships.
"With the incredible growth of our company, both in numbers and geography, it is important to get everyone together to develop unity and celebrate our success," said Hira Khan, Vice-President of Maxx Builders.
The event began with a cocktail hour where the attendees were able to socialize, mingle, and enjoy the celebration and growth of Maxx Builders. After the cocktail hour, guests were delighted to a futuristic performance that consisted of led belly dancing, led light spinning, and stilt walkers. The significance of the date allowed for further reflection and gratitude for the year's success.
"In a city filled with so many choices, we thank you for choosing us, entrusting us, and giving us the opportunity for your business. I am truly humbled by our achievements for this year. In 2016, our three-year rate of growth was 215%, placing us in Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies, and in 2017, our three-year rate of growth was over 600%. We couldn't have done this without each and every one of you that's in this room tonight. But even with the successes we have achieved, we remain unsatisfied. With the growth comes responsibility. It is what drives us and keeps us up at night, and we promise to work around the clock, day and night to make continuous improvements to every facet of our business," said Harris Khan, President of Maxx Builders.
About Maxx Builders
Maxx Builders provides a full range of commercial construction – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, and design-build. The company manages projects along the Texas Region with its headquarters based in Houston, TX. Through our continuous improvements, Maxx Builders has quickly become a commercial construction industry leader in the Texas region. It has been inducted into Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies for 2017. Connect with US at maxxbuilders.com, or on Twitter @maxxbuilders.com.
Media Contact:
Harris Khan
832-715-0384
harris@maxxbuilders.com
