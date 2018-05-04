HOUSTON, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxx Builders' president is optimistic about the firm's growth in 2018, in part based on expansion into new regional markets. The firm has rapidly grown within the last 5 years as leaders in the commercial construction sector.
"We have made major strides through our continuous improvements to our processes & we are excited of the new stage of growth in expanding regionally," Harris said.
The firm specializes in hospitality, retail strip centers, multi-family, gas stations, & tilt-up. The firm opened their office in Dallas in quarter 4 of 2017 & plans of opening a virtual office in Austin with headquarters in Houston, TX. Harris Khan oversees the day-to-day operations & long-term strategic planning.
"We have been mulling on the expansion to ensure same level of service is met with every project & we are now ready to expand aggressively into Dallas & Austin, Texas," said Harris.
It will be adding new employees & promoting internal workforce in 2018.
"We have added employees in all departments to meet the growth & will continuously add throughout 2018. We have also expanded into a new larger office in 2018," he said.
About Maxx Builders
Maxx Builders provides a full range of commercial construction – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build. The company manages projects along the Texas Region with its headquarters based in Houston, TX . Through our continuous improvements Maxx Builders has quickly become commercial construction industry leader in Texas region. It was inducted in 2017 Inc. 5000 Fastest growing companies.
Media Contact:
Harris Khan
832-715-0384
marketing@maxxbuilders.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxx-builders-president-harris-khan-talks-of-expansion-throughout-the-texas-region-300642728.html
SOURCE Maxx Builders
Share this article