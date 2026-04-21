MAXX PROPERTIES EXPANDS SOUTH FLORIDA PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ELLERY IN PLANTATION

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXX Properties, a privately held, a vertically-integrated multifamily owner, operator and investment manager, announced the acquisition of The Ellery, a 250-unit, Class A multifamily community located in Plantation, a highly desirable submarket in South Florida. The transaction was sourced directly through an off-market arrangement with the seller.

The Ellery offers luxury one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences across eight lakeside buildings, blending modern design and resort-style living.

Originally built in 2018, the community – formerly known as Bell at Plantation – has been rebranded as The Ellery, reflecting MAXX's long-term vision for the property and its connection to the local community. The name pays homage to Ellsworth D. Gage, the first mayor of Plantation, grounding the asset in the city's history while positioning it for future growth.

"This acquisition reflects our continued focus on high-quality communities in strong submarkets where we can create long-term value through hands-on ownership and operational expertise," said Adam Fruitbine, Chief Investment Officer of MAXX Properties. "We're excited to build on The Ellery's strong foundation while enhancing the residential experience."

The Ellery offers luxury one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences across eight lakeside buildings, blending modern design and resort-style living. Homes feature stylish interiors, open-concept layouts, and private balconies, along with a full suite of community amenities including a pool with private cabanas, yoga and boxing studios, a private movie theater, and scenic waterfront walkways. Set in the heart of Plantation, the community offers a tranquil lifestyle with convenient access to employment, dining and premier shopping destinations, including Sawgrass Mills.

As part of its strategy, MAXX Properties plans to implement a series of capital improvements designed to enhance the resident experience. Planned upgrades include enhancements to curb appeal, refreshed amenity spaces, selective interior unit renovations, and the integration of new technology offerings.

The acquisition brings MAXX Properties' portfolio to 35 communities and approximately 9,400 units across seven states, further strengthening its footprint in the South Florida region. For more information on MAXX Properties and its portfolio, visit www.maxxproperties.com

CBRE South Florida advised the seller on the transaction, and CBRE New York secured debt financing for MAXX Properties.

About MAXX Properties

MAXX Properties is a fourth-generation family-owned real estate firm focused on acquiring, owning, and managing multifamily communities throughout the United States. Founded in 1936 and now in its 90th year, MAXX has a current portfolio of 35 communities totaling approximately 9,400 units. MAXX has over 300 associates and is an active investor in 7 states and 8 metropolitan areas across the Mountain West, Southwest, Southeast, and Northeast. As a full-service operator and investment manager, MAXX leverages its strong balance sheet and apartment expertise to source, execute, and provide its investors with direct access to the resources of a best-in-class operator with a national focus and decades of investment and property management experience. For more information, please visit MAXXProperties.com.

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SOURCE MAXX Properties