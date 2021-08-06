Maxx Sports TV Signs On As Exclusive Broadcaster For UPW Wrestling

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 26, Maxx Sports TV, Inc. announced its cooperation with Undisputed Pro Wrestling ("UPW"), becoming the new exclusive broadcaster for the UPW. It will broadcast bi-weekly, daytime UPW events starting August 22, in addition to interviews with fighters and their family members regarding the wrestling events.

Through the cooperation, Maxx Sports TV promises to cultivate the energy that replicates Stampede Wrestling, a wrestling promotion that created deep story and character development among its key fighters and their family members.

Stampede Wrestling was a Canadian professional wrestling promotion that was established in 1948 and served as one of the first broadcasted professional wrestling leagues, as it built a massive, loyal fan base, where events were eventually televised in more than 50 countries across the globe. The promotion has also coined the reputation as the initial linchpin of present day World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Maxx Sports TV will work with Undisputed Pro Wrestling to resurrect the old style of Stampede Wrestling promotion, fostering extensive story and character development that covers more than wrestling events, in addition to unveiling an emblematic voice for the league, similar to icon Ed Whalen, the host of Stampede Wrestling.

"Undisputed Pro Wrestling is very happy to be partnering with Maxx Sports to be able to provide exciting and professional wrestling content and the opportunity to reach a much broader audience," said Bart Harris, Owner and Promoter of Undisputed Pro Wrestling. "We believe this will be an excellent chance to present our modern version of good, old-fashioned wrestling, and UPW should be an excellent addition to the sports line-up on Maxx Sports."

"Growing up I would watch Stampede wrestling religiously every Saturday. Once you got hooked, you had to tune in every week, in order to see what antics your favourite wrestler or character would be doing next. It was a masterful blend of athleticism, theatrics and drama," said Trevor Radomsky, Director of Maxx Sports TV.

"What can you say about a sporting event where the announcer is one of the main attractions. Ed Whalen, the iconic announcer for Stampede wrestling was certainly one of the main characters. He came into the ring and announced every match," said Radomsky. "He had many catch phrases, but the one that stands out for me was the one he ended every show with, 'in the meantime and in between time this is another edition of Stampede Wrestling.' You know you've created something special when your audience remembers the announcer's catch phrase 40 years later."

