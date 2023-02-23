MaxximaStyle to be an exhibitor at NY Build Expo 2023

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxximaStyle, an LED lighting and electrical supply company, has announced that it will be hosting a booth at the New York Build Expo taking place March 8th and 9th at the Javits Center in New York City. The company will be showcasing its wide range of products and providing hands-on opportunities to see the high-quality construction and appearance of their lights.

The show is expected to have over 29,000 attendees and 300 exhibitors from across the construction industry, featuring the latest innovative products, new technologies and industry trends. It is the largest construction and design show in New York and the tri-state area, offering opportunities in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects across the region.

MaxximaStyle will be highlighting its MaxxBuyer program, which offers pro pricing and other benefits for industry professionals, including contractors and real estate developers. The booth will showcase a variety of LED recessed lighting products including high CRI anti-glare downlights and commercial downlights as well as motion sensor disk lights, WiFi RGB lights, corn bulb work lights and more. Their dimmers, outlets and other electrical products will also be featured. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to win free products that they can evaluate on their job sites as well as other prizes.

To learn more about MaxximaStyle's booth or schedule an appointment with the team, please visit www.maxximastyle.com/NewYorkBuild2023. Attendees interested in learning more about the company and its products are invited to visit Booth 862 during the show.

About Maxxima/Panor Corp.

MaxximaStyle is the home lighting division of Panor Corporation, which has been providing customers with high quality LED lighting and electrical products for over 40 years. The business is family-owned and operated with all operations based out of Hauppauge, New York, including an office, warehouse and a full on-site engineering lab.

