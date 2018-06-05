Maxxum Inc. Invigorated Under Rich Woodward's Leadership

Maxxum has a strong leadership team consisting of CFO Mike D'Jock, Director of Operations Larry Hovseth, and Woodward. That leadership team works closely with the sales team and client services group. Stacey Sheffield, a 25-year client services veteran, leads the client services group. The sales team has combined industry experience of over 65 years. Bruce Janovec handles most of the equipment purchases, Steve Joyce and Brian Sturdevant handle equipment remarketing, and Brandon Rooney is responsible for ecommerce sales.

This team leadership and team selling approach resulted in an increase of 92% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 102% already in a fast start to 2018.

Woodward has had consistent messaging for his team since moving back into the leadership role—communication and close communication loops, collaboration, improve processes and models, decision making that is immediate and at the front line, and empowering his team.

"It has been rewarding to see the results, as well as seeing the team having some fun," said Woodward. "Growth has its challenges, but the entire Maxxum team is working together to move us forward."

About: Maxxum is a Minnesota-based technology asset services firm specializing in risk mitigation through the delivery of superior data sanitization and equipment remarketing, recycling and destruction services to leading corporations around the country. For more information, please contact Brian Sturdevant at 651-674-2715 or visit www.maxxum.com.

