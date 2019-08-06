Maxxum Responds to Changing ITAD Marketplace with Risk Mitigation Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxxum Inc., a long-standing IT asset disposition (ITAD) and data destruction firm, is ready to support businesses seeking complete IT life cycle solutions that prioritize risk mitigation in response to the recent announcement of Arrow Electronics shutting down their ITAD sector.

"The ITAD marketplace is constantly changing, but Maxxum is committed to remaining one step ahead. For over 20 years, we have provided concrete value and peace of mind for some of the biggest names in business across the U.S. Risk mitigation continues to be our top priority and the cornerstone of our company," notes Maxxum CEO and Owner Rich Woodward. "We dispose of technology responsibly, securely, and in compliance with all regulations, while providing the most value possible for our clients' retired IT assets."

Maxxum utilizes best practices for electronic sanitization of data, meeting the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standard, which is approved by the Department of Defense. The company is also compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH) regarding protected health information and data erasure.

As a AAA Certified company by the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID), Maxxum meets NAID's strict standards regarding operational security, employee hiring & screening, the destruction process, and more. In addition to passing their initial audit, they have also agreed to be annually certified and to undergo random audits throughout the year. To protect their clients, Maxxum is insured by Downstream Data Coverage, the only professional liability coverage developed specifically by NAID for data destruction services.

"Dispose of your IT assets with confidence," said Woodward. "If your sensitive data leaks, you'll have to answer to the law and your customers. Don't allow your data to fall into the wrong hands. Your business doesn't tolerate risk and neither do we."

About: Maxxum is a reputable Minnesota-based company offering cost-effective and comprehensive IT asset life cycle services, from capital planning to on-site data erasure and recycling/eco-friendly disposal. Serving as a risk mitigation partner for leading companies throughout the U.S., particularly those in highly regulated industries, Maxxum is known for their extensive technical expertise, regulatory knowledge, multi-industry specialization, and dedicated customer support.

Contact: For more information, please visit https://www.maxxum.com/ or contact a Maxxum representative at 651-674-2715 or info@maxxum.com

SOURCE Maxxum Inc.

Related Links

https://www.maxxum.com

